ASCP and CAP-ACP Announce Joint Annual Meeting Bringing Together U.S. and Canadian Pathologists and Medical Laboratory Professionals in 2026

"By uniting our expertise, we're helping to put confidence back at the center of the healthcare conversation, where it belongs," says Greg Sossaman, MD, MASCP, President of ASCP. Post this

"Partnering with CAP-ACP for the 2026 Annual Meeting is more than a collaboration—it's a shared commitment to elevate the field of pathology. Together, we're creating a space where knowledge flows freely, innovation is sparked, and the foundations of trust in medicine are strengthened. By uniting our expertise, we're helping to put confidence back at the center of the healthcare conversation, where it belongs," says Greg Sossaman, MD, MASCP, President of ASCP.

This joint meeting shows a powerful connection between ASCP and CAP-ACP and reflects the shared educational goals and commitment to advancing pathology and laboratory medicine.

"By bringing our communities together, we're not only fostering innovation but also shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. It's through collaboration like this that we create meaningful progress for both our profession and the patients we serve," Dr. Sossaman says.

"Not only will this be a ground-breaking collaboration, but this unique event will also help the CAP-ACP continue to learn from the ASCP's proven philosophy of recognizing and honouring the lab as a team. Many medical laboratory scientists and non-physician laboratory professionals in Canada will have a unique opportunity for education and networking thanks to the ASCP's presence and contributions," says Jason Karamchandani, MD, President of CAP-ACP.

Through a comprehensive educational program featuring expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and emerging research presentations, the joint ASCP and CAP-ACP meeting will provide access to best-in-class professional development. Attendees will gain deep insights into cutting-edge technologies, evolving clinical practices, and the future of pathology and laboratory medicine.

"Lab medicine isn't going to get less complex, and it will continue to be an essential part of quality patient care. We laboratory professionals will hit obstacles. We will encounter new challenges, but we will do this stronger together – sharing a fundamental commitment to improving the lives of the patients who need our care, and with an unwavering commitment to respect ALL members of the lab medicine team," Dr. Karamchandani says.

By uniting their voices and expertise, ASCP and CAP-ACP are ensuring that the laboratory stays at the forefront and remains the foundation of medical science — a crucial step in maintaining the laboratory's pivotal role in delivering trusted, timely, and precise care. This collaboration represents a movement that empowers the laboratory community to lead with integrity, foster innovation, and rebuild confidence across the entire healthcare continuum.

About ASCP

Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is a medical professional society with more than 100,000 member board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, pathology residents and fellows, laboratory professionals, and students. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, pathologists, and laboratory professionals. To learn more, visit http://www.ascp.org. Follow us on Twitter and connect with us on Facebook.

About CAP–ACP

Founded in 1949 in Ontario, the Canadian Association of Pathologists - Association canadienne des pathologistes (CAP-ACP) is the national specialty society for pathology and lab medicine in Canada. The CAP-ACP, a voluntary professional organization, advances the interests of the profession and promotes high quality standards for patient care by providing national leadership and promoting excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine practice, education and research. To learn more, visit http://www.cap-acp.org. Follow us on Twitter and connect with us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Molly Strzelecki, ASCP, 3125414763, [email protected], www.ascp.org

SOURCE ASCP