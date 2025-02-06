ASEA announces launch of new redox technology product REDOXGold™ Massage + Soothing Gel

Rather than simply masking discomfort, REDOXGold works with your body to deliver almost immediate relief and accelerate recovery. This launch marks the beginning of the next generation of ASEA's redox products. Post this

Hunter Dean, senior vice president of R&D and Production Operations at ASEA, shared his enthusiasm for the product, stating, "REDOXGold represents the future of our company and the future of redox technology as a whole. This product allows us to target specific genetic pathways in a new and unique way, providing rapid, targeted relief—starting at the cellular level."

Key benefits* of REDOXGold include:

Quick elimination of discomfort and tension.

Stress reduction following overexertion.

Loosening of strain and tightness.

Enhanced muscle recovery through soothing relief.

The development of REDOXGold was made possible through a partnership with leading global research institutions, including the University of Bath in the UK and the University of Western Sydney in Australia. These collaborations led to groundbreaking insights into the use of elemental gold as a catalyst for ASEA's redox signaling molecules. Research demonstrated that incorporating real gold enhances reduction-oxidation processes and boosts Nrf2 production, a key component in cellular defense and repair.

Dr. Charareh Pourzand from the University of Bath's Centre for Therapeutic Innovation, who, together with her team in the UK, was directly involved in the years-long research leading up to this launch of REDOXGold emphasized, "The formulation of redox signaling molecules we tested with the gold component produced significantly positive data—inducing Nrf2 and increase redox balance in cells.

"ASEA is already one of the only companies producing redox signaling compounds," Dr. Pourzand continued, "and the products are doing what they should and what the company says."

"With 15 years leading redox-based wellness in general—and, more specifically, with three years researching and developing REDOXGold with Dr. Pourzand and others around the world—we're confident there's nothing else like this on the market," Dean continued. "Rather than simply masking discomfort, REDOXGold works with your body to deliver almost immediate relief and accelerate recovery. This launch marks the beginning of the next generation of ASEA's redox products."

REDOXGold will be available for purchase starting February 6, 2025, in the US market. While the product will primarily be distributed through ASEA's network of independent associates, it will also be available directly on the company's website, ensuring accessibility for all consumers.

As the global leader in redox-based products, ASEA's team of dedicated researchers and scientists continues to explore the vast potential of redox technology. By developing new products, refining existing solutions, and educating the world on the power of cellular health, ASEA is paving the way for a healthier future.

ASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they're meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body's natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEA® products or the accompanying business opportunity, visit aseaglobal.com. ASEA: We power potential™

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This material is intended for a US audience only.

Media Contact

Robb Bruce, ASEA LLC, 1 7275438215, [email protected], aseaglobal.com

SOURCE ASEA LLC