ASEA CEO Chuck Funke announces transition and welcomes Scott Aldred as NEW CEO

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chuck Funke, the esteemed CEO of ASEA, has penned a heartfelt letter to the company's associates and employees to announce his transition from CEO after 12 years of dedicated service to the company, nine of which he spent as CEO. The transition is set to take effect September 15, 2023. Funke's transition marks a significant milestone in ASEA's journey and paves the way for a new era of leadership under the capable hands of ASEA President Scott Aldred, who will step into the role of CEO on the same date.

In his letter, Funke wrote: "After considerable thought and reflection, I have made the decision to transition from my role as CEO of ASEA. This change is a natural progression in the life of any company, and I am excited about the opportunities it presents for ASEA's continued growth."

Funke's next venture with ASEA will be as a founding executive and vice chairman of the ASEA Board of Managers. He will continue to offer his strategic insights and support to the company, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of leadership.

With over a decade of experience working closely with Funke—as well as with ASEA's field leaders, associates, and corporate employees—Aldred's track record and leadership style have earned him Funke's complete trust. "In my years of working with Scott, he has consistently elevated every project and team he's been a part of. I have full confidence that he will bring innovative perspectives and proactive leadership to his new role as CEO," Funke stated.

The transition plan has been carefully crafted to ensure a seamless shift in company leadership, promoting stability and continuous growth. Funke's enduring commitment to ASEA's mission is further exemplified by his decision to serve on the board of the ASEA Advancing Life Foundation, a cause close to his heart.

Reflecting on his tenure, Funke expressed immense pride in ASEA's achievements, the global brand it has become, and the positive impact it has had on people's lives. "It has been an absolute privilege to lead this remarkable organization and work alongside dedicated individuals. I am confident that ASEA's future is bright, and its potential will be realized under new leadership," Funke remarked.

About ASEA

