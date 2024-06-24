ASEA® empowers local youth through scholarship sponsorship at Strawberry Days

ASEA® proudly sponsored the recent Strawberry Days festivities by awarding one of four scholarships to local students, demonstrating our commitment to empowering communities. The scholarships were awarded to Jane Olsen, Laura Davis, Ada Jensen, and Haden Preece.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASEA® proudly sponsored the recent Strawberry Days festivities by awarding one of four scholarships to local students, demonstrating our commitment to empowering communities. The scholarships were awarded to Jane Olsen, Laura Davis, Ada Jensen, and Haden Preece.

Strawberry Days, an annual celebration deeply rooted in service and community spirit, offers service-based scholarships to deserving high school seniors. This year marks the second year ASEA had the privilege of contributing to honoring individuals who exemplify the values of service and dedication.

Scott Aldred, CEO at ASEA, expressed his enthusiasm for the sponsorship and its alignment with the company's mission of enhancing lives and fostering positive change. "Our support for these remarkable young adults reflects our belief in the potential of youth and our commitment to building a brighter future," Aldred remarked after the presentation ceremony. Darrell leremia, Regional VP of Latin Markets, presented the check during Friday's rodeo celebration and stated, "This sponsorship speaks to our dedication to empowering communities and supporting the next generation of leaders."

Under the theme "The Heart of Pleasant Grove," this year's Strawberry Days captivated attendees with a blend of entertainment, tradition, and community spirit. From lively music to exhilarating rodeo events, the festival paid homage to Pleasant Grove's rich history, including its legacy as a leading strawberry producer.

As ASEA proudly joined the festivities, it reiterated its dedication to serving as a catalyst for positive change. Through initiatives like the scholarship program, ASEA continues to uphold its mission of empowering individuals and communities to thrive.

With a legacy spanning over a century, Strawberry Days remains a cornerstone of Pleasant Grove's cultural heritage. ASEA's ongoing support for this cherished tradition underscores its commitment to nurturing the potential of future generations.

As the event marked its 103rd anniversary, ASEA celebrated the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local youth and the broader community. With a resounding commitment to "powering potential," ASEA looks forward to continuing its partnership with Strawberry Days and other initiatives that embody its values.

At ASEA, we're driven by the belief that everyone has the potential to achieve more and be more. We power potential™.

