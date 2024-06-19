ASEA® launches new community events program with corporate sponsorship of Timpanogos Half Marathon

ASEA® is excited to announce the launch of its new associate-sponsored community events program, kicking off with corporate sponsorship of the Timpanogos Half Marathon (TIMP run). This initiative underscores ASEA's commitment to supporting health, research, and community engagement.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Timpanogos Half Marathon, now in its 13th year, is a beloved event that champions health, medical research, and family and community well-being. With proceeds going to cancer research, the TIMP run has become a significant fixture in the community, drawing runners, businesses, and supporters together for a common cause. For the past eight years, ASEA and its employees at its global headquarters in Pleasant Grove, Utah, have actively participated in this event, and this year marks a new milestone in our collaboration and support.

ASEA's enhanced sponsorship will provide brand awareness opportunities, while also encouraging even more employees as well as ASEA associates throughout the state of Utah to participate in the race. This year's TIMP run is expected to reach over 5,000 participants, including 2,000 racers and more than 3,000 spectators. ASEA's involvement aims to elevate the visibility of our mission and values within the community.

"We are thrilled to expand our involvement with the Timpanogos Half Marathon," said Scott Aldred, CEO of ASEA. "This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to health, community, and research. By sponsoring and participating in the TIMP run, we not only support a worthy cause but also engage our associates, employees, and their families in meaningful, health-promoting activities."

ASEA's participation includes:

Sponsorship of the event, providing increased brand visibility and community engagement.

Encouraging ASEA employees, their families, and associates to run and support this event, promoting health and well-being.

Supporting research through the event's fundraising efforts.

Having an informational product booth at the event to offer an understanding of how to signal your health with the power of redox and how it can support a healthy lifestyle.

Join us in supporting the Timpanogos Half Marathon and experience the power of community and health.

At ASEA, we're driven by the belief that everyone has the potential to achieve more and be more. We power potential™.

ASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they're meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body's natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEA® products or the accompanying business opportunity, visit ASEA Cellular Health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This material is intended for a US audience only.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

ASEA Corporate / UX department

1488 West Pleasant View Drive

Pleasant Grove, Utah 84062

O: 801.973.7499

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rodger Goeckeritz, ASEA, 1 3852928400, [email protected], www.aseaglobal.com

SOURCE ASEA