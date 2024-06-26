ASEA® proudly sponsors Kyle Van Noy's Charity Golf Challenge in Alpine Utah

ASEA® is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the "The Van Noy's Charity Golf Challenge," hosted by star linebacker Kyle Van Noy of the Baltimore Ravens. The charity event was held on Monday, June 24th, at the prestigious Alpine Country Club.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASEA® is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the "The Van Noy's Charity Golf Challenge," hosted by star linebacker Kyle Van Noy of the Baltimore Ravens. The charity event was held on Monday, June 24th, at the prestigious Alpine Country Club.

Kyle Van Noy, a former BYU legend and NFL standout, has made a significant impact both on and off the field. His annual charity golf challenge is a sporting community highlight, bringing together athletes, celebrities, and philanthropists for a day of golf, camaraderie, and charitable giving. The event directly benefits the Van Noy Valor Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering adopted children, those in foster care, and disadvantaged youth.

The Van Noy Valor Foundation's mission is to encourage personal valor by providing vital resources, mentorship, and opportunities to children in need. Through this support, the foundation aims to foster success and create a positive, lasting impact on young lives.

"We are honored to sponsor this event within our community," said Scott Aldred, CEO of ASEA. "At ASEA, we are committed to making a difference in the community and empowering individuals to achieve their full potential. This event aligns perfectly with our values, and we are proud to be a part of this meaningful event, helping disadvantaged youth," Aldred remarked after the event.

At ASEA, we're driven by the belief that everyone has the potential to achieve more and be more. We power potential™.

ASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they're meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body's natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEA® products or the accompanying business opportunity, visit ASEA Cellular Health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This material is intended for a US audience only.

