ASEA® revolutionizes direct sales marketing with launch of groundbreaking app

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASEA® proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary ASEA app for associates. This cutting-edge platform, which officially launches in the United States on Feb. 13, 2024, with other markets to follow, is poised to redefine the landscape of direct sales marketing and empower associates in unprecedented ways.

ASEA Founder Tyler Norton unveiled the ASEA app pre-launch during the ASEA 2023 Global Convention back in September in Fort Worth, Texas. Norton described it as a world-class tool designed to elevate the experience for associates, enabling them to effortlessly introduce ASEA and its products to customers. Norton highlighted the app's unparalleled features—emphasizing that it is a game-changer in the industry—and invited the company's associates in the US to test out the app during the pre-launch phase, provide feedback, and help the company make the new app as powerful as possible.

Key features of the ASEA app include:

Direct messaging: Associates can communicate more directly through the app, fostering more personalized and impactful interactions.

Personalized shopping: The app offers a personalized shopping experience, and creates a direct and more seamless experience for customers.

Innovative sharing tools and content: Associates gain access to state-of-the-art sharing tools and engaging content, enabling them to present ASEA products dynamically and compellingly.

Analytics: The app provides powerful analytics tools, allowing associates to track a prospect's journey and optimize their strategies for maximum success.

Norton expressed his excitement about the app, stating, "We've never had anything like this before, and by the way, no one has ever had anything like this before. And it's ours, making this a game-changer."

The official launch in the United States on Feb. 13, 2024, will offer even more resources and shareable content than what was available during the pre-launch phase. In addition, the app and all of its content will now be available in both English and Spanish. Also, in the coming months, ASEA will unveil for its associates the release schedule for the ASEA app in the 32 additional markets where the company operates.

The ASEA app is not just a tool; it's a transformative force in the world of direct sales marketing.

At ASEA, we're driven by the belief that everyone has the potential to achieve more and be more. We power potential™.

ASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they're meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body's natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 33 international markets. For more information about ASEA® products or the accompanying business opportunity, visit ASEA Cellular Health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

