ASEA® unveils exciting updates to enhance the shopping experience and drive growth

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASEA® is proud to announce the launch of several significant updates as part of its 2024 business plan aimed at driving growth by attracting new customers through an enhanced online shopping experience and other new initiatives. These updates, set to go live on 1 June, mark a pivotal moment in ASEA's commitment to empowering customers and associates worldwide.

Revamped shopping experience for more simplified e-commerce transactions

Starting on 1 June, visitors to aseaglobal.com will embark on an exciting journey as they explore a newly transformed shopping experience. Integrated "Buy now" options, refreshed visuals, polished content, and revamped landing pages have been designed to elevate the shopping journey for new and existing customers. Embracing simplicity, the streamlined checkout procedure ensures that customers can complete their orders effortlessly in just three simple steps. Furthermore, customers will have the opportunity to confirm their referring associate during checkout, ensuring a seamless connection to the individual who introduced them to ASEA.

New customer discounts to sweeten the deal

To welcome new customers to ASEA, there is an exclusive 10% discount on first-time retail orders. Customers can simply use the code REDOX at checkout to enjoy this special offer without impacting the commissions of referring associates.

ASEA Essentials Bundle: Foundational health simplified each month

For the first time, ASEA is offering our breakthrough and innovative redox products at over 30% off retail when purchased through the Essentials Bundle on subscription. Experience the ASEA Essentials Bundle, our best value for foundational health, which includes six bottles of ASEA Redox Cell Signaling Supplement and one tube of RENU28 Revitalizing Redox Gel, with shipping included. This powerful duo supports your monthly health needs by optimizing cellular function. The ASEA Redox Supplement enhances immune and cardiovascular health, hormone balance, and gut health while promoting holistic wellness. The RENU28 Gel provides multi-functional benefits, soothing the skin after shaving, sun exposure, or physical activity, and addressing a range of beauty concerns, from hydration to reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Embrace ASEA's revolutionary redox technology for comprehensive body support, inside and out, and enjoy significant monthly savings with our best value offer. Discover the power of redox with the ASEA Essentials Bundle and experience the transformative effects of ASEA Redox Supplement in your daily routine.*

"Signal your health" with ASEA's innovative video

Another one of the highlights of the upcoming updates is the introduction of the "Signal your health" video, a groundbreaking resource that simplifies the concept of redox technology. This video revolutionizes the way ASEA shares the power of redox, making it easier than ever to understand and communicate the benefits of its innovative core technology and redox products.

To learn more about redox technology and how it can benefit you, be sure to check out our "Signal your health" video on the ASEA Global YouTube channel and explore our range of products at aseaglobal.com.

At ASEA, we're driven by the belief that everyone has the potential to achieve more and be more. We power potential™.

ASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they're meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body's natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 33 international markets. For more information about ASEA® products or the accompanying business opportunity, visit ASEA Cellular Health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

ASEA Corporate / UX department

1488 West Pleasant View Drive

Pleasant Grove, Utah 84062

O: 801.973.7499

[email protected]

