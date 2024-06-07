Aseptico Introduces GO Ultra Portable Dental System with Integrated Ultrasonic Scaler

Aseptico has made its most advanced portable dental system even more capable for dental hygiene while lightening the load for dental professionals.
WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aseptico Inc. introduced a new model of its GO Ultra Portable Dental System, the AEU-350S, which features a fully integrated piezoelectric ultrasonic scaler, making the system even more capable for dental hygiene procedures.
Aseptico designed the GO Ultra Portable Dental System to help dental professionals provide restorative dentistry and dental hygiene in non-traditional settings such as in-home care, institutional settings, or humanitarian dental clinics. The GO Ultra Portable is Aseptico's most advanced portable dental system ever, shattering previous barriers of size, weight, performance and energy efficiency in portable dental systems. Leading features include:
- Ultra Compact and Lightweight: The GO Ultra Portable weighs only 32 pounds and meets airline carry-on luggage requirements; no other portable system offers this combination of powerful performance and compact size.
- Powerful Electric Motor: The GO Ultra Portable features a powerful brushless motor with fiber-optic illumination for use with 1:1 and 1:5 dental handpieces.
- Exceptionally Quite Operation: The vacuum system activates only when needed, creating a quieter experience for both patient and operator.
- Global Operation: Universal AC power input allows operation anywhere in the world (100V-240V/50-60 Hz).
- Off-the-Grid Functionality: The GO Ultra Portable is the only portable dental system in the world that can operate on external 24V battery allowing clinicians to work off-the-grid.
- Advanced Pathogen Filtration: A customer-replaceable Vacuum Line Filter removes 99.9% of virus and bacteria (including COVID) from system exhaust, improving air quality in and around the unit.
- NEW Integrated Ultrasonic Scaler: The AEU-350S model of the GO Ultra Portable introduces a fully integrated piezoelectric ultrasonic scaler with LED illumination to help dental clinicians streamline their oral hygiene workflow, provide a comfortable patient experience for removing plaque and calculus, and ending the need to carry and set-up a separate piece of equipment.
About Aseptico Inc.
Headquartered in Woodinville, WA, Aseptico Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of a broad range of dental equipment including dental motors, mobile and portable dental equipment, and other innovative products that help dentists perform more effectively. Aseptico® dental motors for oral surgery, dental implant placement, endodontics, and restorative dentistry are manufactured in the USA and have earned numerous industry accolades and a worldwide reputation for legendary performance and reliability. The US military, public health outreach programs and humanitarian dental groups around the world rely on Aseptico® mobile & portable dental equipment. Aseptico® portable and mobile dental solutions include mobile dental carts, portable dental systems, portable patient and operator seating, and more. The Aseptico® Global Dental Catalog features innovative and practical products that deliver distinct advantages for dental professionals including HandiDam® Pre-Framed Dental Dam, Penguin II Implant Stability Monitor, Spotter Smart Implant Detector, Aseptico® Deluxe Operatory Cart, powered trolleys and more. For more information and to browse available products visit Aseptico.com. For friendly and professional service call 425-408-9347.
Media Contact
Maureen Sullivan, PACE Marcom Agency, Aseptico Inc., 1 425-408-9347, [email protected], Aseptico.com
SOURCE Aseptico Inc.
Share this article