Aseptico Introduces GO Ultra Portable Dental System with Integrated Ultrasonic Scaler

Aseptico has made its most advanced portable dental system even more capable for dental hygiene while lightening the load for dental professionals.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aseptico Inc. introduced a new model of its GO Ultra Portable Dental System, the AEU-350S, which features a fully integrated piezoelectric ultrasonic scaler, making the system even more capable for dental hygiene procedures.