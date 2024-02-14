Ash Devata Appointed as New CEO of GreyNoise Intelligence

"Andrew Morris and the talented team at GreyNoise have built an impressive platform that offers high quality and real time visibility into what attackers are targeting on the Internet," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreyNoise Intelligence. Post this

"Cybersecurity practitioners need credible help in prioritizing what to patch and what to investigate," said Devata. "Andrew and the talented team at GreyNoise have built an impressive platform that offers high quality and real time visibility into what attackers are targeting on the Internet. More than 150 customers and thousands of users leverage this intelligence for better risk assessment and prioritization of security tasks every day. It's an honor to join the team at GreyNoise, and I look forward to leading the company through its next phase of growth."

GreyNoise has built and manages more than 3,000 sensors deployed in hundreds of strategically selected locations across the world to collect, analyze, and classify internet scanning traffic to separate malicious threats from benign scans. Rather than barraging security teams with vague alerts, GreyNoise helps to eliminate harmless activity by labeling data on IP addresses that saturate security tools with noise. This unique approach helps security analysts waste less time on irrelevant alerts and focus instead on targeted and emerging threats.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at GreyNoise. I'm confident that Ash is the right leader to drive the company forward," said Andrew Morris. "As I transition to the role of Chief Architect, I look forward to focusing on the things I'm passionate about and uniquely good at - outpacing cyber adversaries in the age of AI, evangelizing our products, and continuing to support GreyNoise's core mission of empowering organizations to enhance their cybersecurity defenses. I've never been more excited about the future of GreyNoise."

"Ash's appointment as CEO marks a pivotal moment for GreyNoise, ahead of new AI-enabled product offerings the company plans to launch this year," said Michael Sutton, GreyNoise Board member and former Zscaler CISO. "The need for real-time, high fidelity data and visibility into Internet attacks is more apparent today than ever before – and Ash brings a wealth of product, industry and business experience that uniquely positions him as a strong partner to Andrew in delivering on this promise. His high-regard extends deep within the security community, further reinforcing our confidence in his leadership."

About GreyNoise Intelligence:

GreyNoise is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that help organizations detect and respond to threats more effectively. By analyzing internet-wide scan and attack data, GreyNoise provides actionable intelligence to help organizations better understand their threat landscape and improve their overall cybersecurity posture.

For additional information, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/news

Media Contact

Vishal Kamdar, GreyNoise Intelligence, 1 (202) 630-2906, [email protected], https://www.greynoise.io/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 (415) 260-6094, [email protected], https://www.heliumcommunications.net/

SOURCE GreyNoise Intelligence