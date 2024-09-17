ASHA Encourages Communities to "Start the Concussion Conversation" for Upcoming Day of Awareness

More Than Half of Concussions in the United States Are Ignored

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than half of the concussions in the United States are ignored—in large part because it isn't always easy to tell the difference between a minor head injury and a serious one.

That's why the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is partnering with Concussion Awareness Now in its campaign to "Start the Concussion Conversation" this National Concussion Awareness Day—September 20, 2024. The ultimate goal is to create a future where every person with a concussion receives the right diagnosis, the best possible care, and the resources and information they need.

"Many people think that concussions only happen to athletes, but they can happen to anyone—at any time," said Tena McNamara, AuD, CCC-A/SLP, 2024 ASHA President. "National Concussion Awareness Day is an important opportunity to educate the public about the warning signs of a concussion, which can vary based on the individual."

McNamara continued: "We urge encourage anyone who experiences a questionable head injury to have it checked out by a medical professional. You never know when a seemingly minor bump, hit, or jolt can have lasting consequences. Taking quick and decisive action is key. If a concussion did occur, you will have taken a critical step to protect yourself or your loved one."

Nearly half of all concussions in the United States result from mishaps during everyday activities like a falling during a walk or tripping on a toy at home. Misconceptions about concussions are common. For example:

84% of U.S. adults falsely believe that athletes are most at risk for a concussion—when, in reality, only about 3% of concussions seen in emergency rooms are actually a result of sports-related injuries.

56% of people think that you must hit your head to sustain a concussion—when, in reality, a concussion can occur even after just a jolt to the body.

Symptoms

Not every concussion is the same. Here are some symptoms you might experience if you have a concussion:

nausea or vomiting

dizziness or feeling off-balance

exhaustion

sensitivity to noise or light

personality changes or irritability

numbness or tingling

mental fog or concentration problems

clumsiness

changes to sleep

Here are some symptoms to watch for in others:

loss of consciousness (even briefly)

slowness in answering questions

slowed reaction time

confusion

forgetfulness

personality changes or irritability

refusal to eat (infants and toddlers)

crying without being able to be consoled (infants and toddlers)

Care

There are many options for diagnosis and treatment of a concussion, depending on how quickly the person needs care. If symptoms are severe—such as loss of consciousness, seizures, or slurred speech—dial 911 or head straight to an emergency room.

If the situation doesn't seem life-threatening, it's still important to get help. That can be obtained at a hospital, an urgent care center, or a concussion clinic—or from a primary care doctor if they can see you quickly. Some insurance plans or health care providers also offer telehealth services, which are another good option.

In all cases, be prepared to describe your symptoms and the circumstances of the injury (ideally, someone else will accompany the injured person and help them with this). Further testing may be ordered. If needed, a doctor will prescribe a treatment plan that may include follow-up care from other professionals such as

an audiologist, who can help with hearing or balance problems that may result from a head injury, or

a speech-language pathologist, who can help with communication and cognitive challenges.

Returning to normal activity too soon after a concussion can worsen symptoms—and even lengthen recovery time. Taking action means not only getting help but also taking time away from work, school, sports, or other activities to give the brain its needed rest. It's important to complete the treatment plan and seek recommended follow-up care as directed to maximize recovery and return to normal life.

For more information about concussions and suggestions for starting a concussion conversation, visit the Concussion Awareness Now website at https://concussionawarenessnow.org/.

