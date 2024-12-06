ASHA Encourages Taking Simple Steps This Holiday Season To Mitigate Stigmas Experienced By People With Communication Disorders

"It takes two people to communicate. Putting the onus of achieving successful communication solely on a person with a communication disorder isn't right." Post this

These words belong to three of the more than 1,000 adults ages 18 and older with communication disorders. They were surveyed earlier this year in a national poll that the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) commissioned and that YouGov conducted. The poll assessed the existence of stigmas and their impact on the lives of people with speech, language, and/or hearing difficulties.

Although most of the people polled said that they were able to communicate effectively, their responses overall painted a hurtful picture of them living in the face of misunderstanding or mistreatment. Nearly two-thirds of those polled said that they experienced at least one form of stigma—such as being made to feel like they were an outcast, they were being judged, and/or they were being viewed as less intelligent. Nearly half reported stigmas affecting important relationships, and most (59%) said that social gatherings or events can be stressful for them.

Millions of Americans have communication disorders. They include approximately 2 million people who have aphasia, more than 3 million people who stutter, and approximately 38 million people who have some difficulty hearing.

This holiday season—a time when family, friends, co-workers, and others gather—ASHA is encouraging the public to help lift the weight of stigmas from the shoulders of those with communication disorders—stigmas that otherwise can ostracize and exclude people.

"We can all play an important role in changing the harsh reality of stigmas," said ASHA's 2024 President Tena McNamara, AuD, CCC-A/SLP. "Being courteous and understanding can be wonderful holiday gifts. They cost nothing yet stand to make a positive difference in people's lives."

That approach can be reflected in simple, easy steps that include the following:

Give people adequate time to communicate. Some people may use alternative forms of communication like speech-generating devices and communication boards. In any case, don't rush a person as they speak. Don't try to finish their thoughts or sentences for them. Be patient, and don't get frustrated or angry.

Take steps to communicate more effectively. Simple techniques—such as facing the person you're talking to, reducing competing background noise such as sounds from a TV, moving to a quieter spot, and keeping the room well-lit—can make communicating much easier.

Don't make assumptions about a person's intelligence or skills. Having difficulty communicating does not equate with having difficulty thinking. Needing a statement repeated or a conversation clarified is not a sign of low intelligence or a lack of interest.

Don't make assumptions about activities that a person may or may not wish to participate in. The best way to know whether someone wants to do something is to simply ask them.

Learn more about communication disorders. Millions of people have speech, language, or hearing disorders. Despite being common, they are often misunderstood. Visit trusted sources such as ASHA.org/public to get accurate information.

"If you are interacting with someone who has difficulty hearing, speaking, or understanding your words or conversation, you can repeat what you said—or ask how you can be helpful. We would want the same done for us."

For more information, read this full report [PDF] about the polling: https://www.asha.org/siteassets/nslhm/2024/communication-disorders-and-stigmas-report.pdf.

