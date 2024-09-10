ASHA Partners With VeDA to Shine a Much-Needed Light on Invisible Balance Disorders for Balance Awareness Week

Audiologists Provide Balance Testing and Vestibular Rehabilitation Services to Children and Adults Experiencing Dizziness, Vertigo, and Other Balance Issues
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is proud to announce its partnership with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA) for Balance Awareness Week, September 15–21, 2024. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about vestibular disorders, educate the public on the impact of balance disorders, and advocate for those affected by these often "invisible" illnesses.
Vestibular disorders are conditions that affect the inner ear and brain, leading to problems with balance, dizziness, vertigo, and spatial orientation. The vestibular system includes parts of the inner ear and brain that help control balance and eye movements. When disease, aging, or injury damage these systems, various symptoms—including dizziness, vertigo, imbalance, and nausea—can result.
Balance disorders are frequently termed "invisible" illnesses because, unlike physical disabilities, their symptoms are not easily observed. Consequently, vestibular disorders often go unnoticed, causing those who experience them to be deprived of empathy and understanding from others. Ultimately, people with balance disorders can feel isolated and have difficulty obtaining a proper diagnosis and treatment.
"Although balance disorders are relatively common, they are all too often overlooked, which is so unfortunate," said Tena McNamara, AuD, CCC-A/SLP, 2024 ASHA President. "Balance issues can have a significant negative impact on a person's daily life and functioning. Greater awareness and understanding of these disorders are needed so they can be treated effectively. I encourage anyone with symptoms or concerns about their balance to visit an audiologist for comprehensive testing. By doing so, they can get answers, determine next steps, and start on a path to an improved quality of life."
Balance Awareness Week, organized by VeDA, will feature educational campaigns, patient stories, and community events—all designed to inform and engage the public. By partnering with VeDA for Balance Awareness Week, ASHA aims to achieve the following goals:
- Increase Public Awareness: Educate the public about vestibular disorders and their impact on individuals' lives.
- Promote Understanding: Help people recognize the symptoms and challenges of vestibular disorders.
- Support Patients: Provide resources and support for those living with balance disorders.
- Encourage Empathy: Foster a community that understands and supports those with invisible illnesses.
For more information on how to get involved and to access resources, please visit the Vestibular Disorders Association at vestibular.org/BAW. To find an ASHA-certified audiologist in your area who can provide balance testing, visit http://www.asha.org/profind.
About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 234,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. http://www.asha.org
