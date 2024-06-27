ASHA Renews Status as a Non-State Actor in Official Relations with the Pan American Health Organization

"We are excited about the opportunity to continue our collaboration with PAHO and feel honored to have worked with the countries we have, assisting them in establishing strong foundations for delivering comprehensive services for treating communication disorders." Post this

PAHO first conferred this status on ASHA more than a decade ago, although the term then was "Non-Governmental Organization (NGO)." Subsequently, PAHO replaced "NGO" with "Non-State Actor (NSA)"—a change only in terminology. It did not impact the nature of ASHA–PAHO's collaborative work, and ASHA continued to participate in high-level PAHO and WHO meetings.

"We are excited about the opportunity to continue our collaboration with PAHO and feel honored to have worked with the countries we have, assisting them in establishing strong foundations for delivering comprehensive services for treating communication disorders," said Tena L. McNamara, AuD, CCC, ASHA President for 2024.

As of today, the ASHA–PAHO collaboration has conducted support in six countries: Honduras, El Salvador, Guyana, Paraguay, Belize, and Ecuador. In each collaboration, the ASHA members of an ASHA–PAHO ad hoc committee have collaborated with key stakeholders to develop a sustainable project that supports individuals who have communication disorders.

Among the more recent achievements:

In Honduras , 24 students graduated as phonoaudiologists at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Honduras (UNAH) for the first time ever in June 2023 . Forty-seven more students will graduate by next year.

, 24 students graduated as phonoaudiologists at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de (UNAH) for the first time ever in . Forty-seven more students will graduate by next year. In Guyana , 16 students graduated from the SLP/Audiology program at the University of Guyana .

Looking ahead through the end of 2026, the overall objective of the ASHA–PAHO collaboration will be to continue on its original mission with these specific objectives:

ASHA–PAHO will continue providing technical assistance to selected countries by appointing ASHA content experts to serve on ASHA–PAHO ad hoc committees.

Through analysis of country data on communication disorders, ASHA will improve awareness of gaps between needs and service availability in the areas of audiology and speech-language pathology in the PAHO region.

"We are committed to doing all we can to ensure that the ASHA–PAHO collaboration continues to be successful and impactful, "ASHA President McNamara said. "We look forward to working with PAHO and the countries that will be involved. Of course, we are very proud and grateful for the important work already done by ASHA members and anticipate more to come in the years ahead."

Visit this link for further information about the ASHA–PAHO collaboration:

http://www.asha.org/members/international/paho/.

