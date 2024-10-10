Asher Adams, Autograph Collection to Open in Salt Lake City on October 31, 2024

"We're proud to make history, debuting Salt Lake City's first Autograph Collection hotel and joining the brand's growing portfolio of independent properties as well as the Marriott Bonvoy family," said Asher Adams, Autograph Collection general manager Niels Vuijsters. Post this

"We're proud to make history, debuting Salt Lake City's first Autograph Collection hotel and joining the brand's growing portfolio of independent properties as well as the Marriott Bonvoy family," said Asher Adams, Autograph Collection general manager Niels Vuijsters. "This highly anticipated property will offer elevated dining concepts and best-in-class service, along with a stunning reintroduction of the beloved Union Pacific Depot building. The intentional adaptive reuse project marries original elements with modern fixtures seamlessly. Just steps away from the city center, and countless professional sports games, concerts, and cultural events that are the heartbeat of the state, we hope it will be a place for locals and visitors alike to gather, celebrate and enjoy the growing modern culture of Salt Lake City."

HISTORIC PRESERVATION MEETS CONTEMPORARY LUXURY

By respectfully embracing the building's history and significance , The Athens Group, a luxury hospitality development company, along with its partner, Hatteras Sky, a commercial real estate and hospitality development firm, have transformed the former Union Pacific Depot into a fresh new space, bringing to life an elevated, modern hospitality experience that is an ode to the transformative era of American Railroads.

These experienced, visionary partners drove this complex project with a focus on historic preservation and classic but contemporary design and comforts. The team creatively preserved the train station's irreplaceable French Second Empire architecture while updating the interiors for today's sophisticated residents and visitors. With a careful commitment to preserving the building's heritage and place on the National Registry of Historic Places, stories from the past can be felt in every detail, including the restored stained-glass windows, terrazzo floors, and vintage Utah-inspired artwork and oil-on-canvas murals. Inspired by the connecting railways through Utah that brought a myriad of new ideas and influences to the region, the hotel is also home to an array of contemporary artists and thoughtful interior design that create expressive and enjoyable elements of diversity throughout.

STUNNING AND SOPHISTICATED GUEST ROOMS AND SUITES

The hotel's 225 rooms and suites evoke the golden age of train travel with curated design touches alongside thoughtful, modern amenities. The thirteen suites within the historical building transport guests to another place and time with a mixture of exposed brick and elegant picture frame wall molding, large soaking tubs, and bright subway tiles with many under 16-foot ceilings. The new eight-floor tower rooms behind the historic Depot building feature thoughtful nods to the history of Salt Lake City, the Union Pacific Depot Building, and train travel of The West while also serving as a modern urban retreat. Additional suites and accommodation types offer a different twist on a modern-meets-historic design with charming use of the buildings' original French Second Empire dormers and elegantly preserved round windows. Beautiful brass furnishings, rich textures, and warm modern tones create a cosmopolitan space alongside the beauty that comes with being connected to one of the city's most important architectural structures.

EPICUREAN EXCELLENCE IN SALT LAKE CITY

Asher Adams will forever change Salt Lake City's dining scene with several distinct culinary concepts, bringing in a new era of upscale dining to the city. As a nod to train travel dining, the property's eateries and bars are all inspired by dining cars, infusing contemporary décor, expert cooking techniques and the highest quality ingredients.

Rouser: Offering upscale American cuisine, Rouser will serve New American fare with an open kitchen as its main focal point, offering tableside elements on select dishes and cocktails. Inspired by the coal-fueled train engines, the kitchen's Josper grill, oven, and rotisserie will run off charcoal to impart the delectable flavors through expert, traditional technique.

No. 119: No. 119 will be an upscale whiskey-forward bar on the second floor overlooking the Grand Hall. Guests can set the soundtrack for their experience at The Gandy Dancer, the stylish vinyl lounge with a curated selection of 2,500 records sourced by a professional music designer located en route to No. 119, by choosing a record, dropping the needle, and unwinding with a cocktail in hand. The bar is a stunning space with expansive windows looking out to the city and rail line running up North Temple.

The Bar at Asher Adams: Inspired by nostalgic cocktails from the golden era of train travel, this lavish bar will be the perfect place for locals and guests alike to grab a drink and linger longer. Serving as the heartbeat of the property, The Bar at Asher Adams will be home to signature events (both private and public), tastings and be the perfect place for a signature drink bookending dinner at Rouser.

Counterpart: Taking cues from the club car, Counterpart offers artisanal coffee and fresh pastries for a quick and light meal.

MEETING AND EVENT SPACES

Boasting 10,000 square feet of function space, and an additional 10,000 square feet of versatile venues for social events, Asher Adams will provide exceptional business and leisure group offerings. The property provides direct access to distinctive team-building and nearby entertainment, making it an ideal option for corporate groups, business travelers, and social gatherings alike. From intimate venues featuring a curated record collection to grand ballrooms, function space at Asher Adams will feature floor-to-ceiling windows to provide natural light and inspiring views, further allowing groups to fully immerse into the destination. Each room is subtly but aptly named after notable train engines and railroad terms that acknowledge the history of the Union Pacific Depot building and impact on Salt Lake City.

EXPLORING UTAH'S MAIN ATTRACTIONS

Asher Adams will serve as the perfect base to explore Utah's endless year-round activities for every type of traveler. The property offers easy access to alpine outdoor adventures, including numerous world-class ski mountains and famed national parks, and is just ten minutes away from Salt Lake International Airport. Whether visiting for sports, concerts, film, or outdoor activities, the hotel affords convenient access to it all while also offering design and architecture enthusiasts the chance to explore the historic property itself. Located across from The Delta Center, Asher Adams is just steps to renowned entertainment from Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games to concerts. The hotel is a short drive to Sundance Film Festival theaters and just blocks from Abravanel Hall and The Museum of Contemporary Art.

Asher Adams proudly joins Autograph Collection's esteemed portfolio, where each of its 320+ independent hotels has its own unique character and provides guests with rich, immersive experiences in the most desirable destinations around the world. As the newest minted member of the brand, Asher Adams will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands.

For more information about Asher Adams or to book a reservation, please visit www.asheradamshotel.com. Select hotel renderings can be viewed and downloaded here (credit: Asher Adams).

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. In 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #PivotHotels

About The Athens Group

Founded in 1988, The Athens Group is a full-service real estate development company specializing in the creation of luxury resorts and urban hotels, branded and non-branded luxury residences, home sites and communities, as well as golf courses, spas and related recreational amenities. Prior developments include the Montage Deer Valley, Four Seasons Hualalai, Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Beverly Hills, the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, and the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay. The Athens Group specializes in the development of environmentally conscious hospitality assets and many of its hotels and resorts are LEED Gold or Silver. The company is based in Phoenix, Arizona with offices in California, Florida and Utah. For more information, please visit The Athens Group website.

About Hatteras Sky

Hatteras Sky is a commercial real estate development firm founded by Jason Cordon and Amy Kelly. In addition to conventional development, the group specializes in adaptive redevelopments of historic buildings with a focus on multifamily and hospitality developments. For more information about the firm, its team, and additional projects, please visit the Hatteras Sky website.

