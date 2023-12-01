Asheville Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center Partners with House Rx to Enhance Patient Care Through Medically Integrated Dispensing

"With the increasing number of patient-administered therapies used to treat autoimmune diseases, we believe medically integrated dispensing is essential to the future of rheumatology care," said Dr. Ellison Smith, at Asheville Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center. Post this

Asheville Arthritis will lean on House Rx's specialized technology and services support from a team of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to manage the dispensing process internally instead of relying on external specialty pharmacies. With third-party specialty pharmacies, patients with complex or chronic illnesses often face delays in getting the medications they need. Further, missed doses can worsen pain, lead to a flare, potentially cause disease progression, leading to high costs for the patient, and the healthcare system. MID has been shown to help patients and their care teams manage side effects, monitor the condition, and quickly make adjustments that improve outcomes and lower costs.

"With the increasing number of patient-administered therapies used to treat autoimmune diseases, we believe medically integrated dispensing is essential to the future of rheumatology care," said Dr. Ellison Smith, at Asheville Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center. "Our partnership with House Rx will not only help us address common patient delays and hurdles with specialty medication, but also ensure our providers can continue to prescribe and support our patients in having access to the most innovative treatments."

"We're proud to be able to support the Asheville Arthritis team in adopting medically integrated dispensing and giving their care teams a way to stay closer to their patient population," said Alerie Stiles, Senior Vice President of Commercial Growth at House Rx. "They join other forward-thinking rheumatology practices across the country who have recognized the necessity of adopting this care model to continue delivering high-quality, high-value care."

House Rx's network now includes over 400 providers who are already dispensing, or are in the process of being set up to dispense, specialty medications directly to patients via the House Rx platform.

About House Rx

House Rx is a healthcare technology and services company focused on making specialty medication more accessible and affordable. The company partners with specialty physicians across the country to enable clinics to adopt a medically integrated approach to pharmacy care known as "medically integrated dispensing." By bringing medical and pharmacy care together under one roof, specialty clinics are able to better serve patients, lower the cost of care, and create a better experience for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at www.houserx.com.

About Asheville Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center

Asheville Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center is a full-service rheumatology practice caring for adults and children with arthritis, osteoporosis, and systemic autoimmune diseases. With 8 physicians and 1 advanced practice provider on staff, the mission of the Asheville Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center team is to expertly care for persons with rheumatologic disease, with compassion, efficiency, innovation, respect, and integrity.

Media Contact

Allison Blake, House Rx, 1 4157070117, [email protected], https://www.houserx.com/

SOURCE House Rx