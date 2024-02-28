Asheville, North Carolina's Sauna House Recognized as Regional Fastest-Growing Company

"Sauna House aims to be the largest communal bathing brand in the United States; it is a lofty goal, but I feel that we have the team, brand and mission-driven focus to achieve it." - Sauna House CEO and Founder, Andrew Lachlan Post this

Sauna House was founded by Lachlan in 2019 and despite being shut down during parts of the pandemic, the company managed to grow and thrive during that challenging period, adding eCommerce sales and private Hot-Cold-Relax® suites. The company has now expanded its headcount, and added new business units to help fuel growth and expansion across the United States. Having sold ten franchise locations in 2023, Sauna House's corporate division expects to close an additional ten franchise locations before the end of the year. In addition, the company is set to open affiliate locations in Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina in 2024.

Sauna House's franchise division continues to look for motivated entrepreneurs with a passion for health and wellness. The brand believes that owner-run franchise locations that are mission aligned are a critical step in the business's continued growth efforts. Sauna House encourages interested potential franchisees to learn more at https://www.saunahouse.com/pages/franchise

About Sauna House

Sauna House (www.saunahouse.com) is a community bathhouse focused on sauna and cold water therapy. Founded on it's Hot-Cold-Relax® circuit, Sauna House provides access and education to ancient practices, made accessible and approachable for modern life.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

