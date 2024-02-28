Asheville, North Carolina's Sauna House Recognized as Regional Fastest-Growing Company

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 276%, Sauna House Ranks No. 33 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sauna House which is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina was recently recognized on Inc. Magazine's fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment– independent small businesses. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent.
"This recognition is a testament to the efforts of our customers, our community, and our entire staff" writes Sauna House CEO and Founder, Andrew Lachlan. "Customers have been the cornerstone of our success, not only through their loyalty but also by serving as brand ambassadors, spreading word-of-mouth endorsements that have helped our business continue to grow."
Sauna House was founded by Lachlan in 2019 and despite being shut down during parts of the pandemic, the company managed to grow and thrive during that challenging period, adding eCommerce sales and private Hot-Cold-Relax® suites. The company has now expanded its headcount, and added new business units to help fuel growth and expansion across the United States. Having sold ten franchise locations in 2023, Sauna House's corporate division expects to close an additional ten franchise locations before the end of the year. In addition, the company is set to open affiliate locations in Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina in 2024.
Sauna House's franchise division continues to look for motivated entrepreneurs with a passion for health and wellness. The brand believes that owner-run franchise locations that are mission aligned are a critical step in the business's continued growth efforts. Sauna House encourages interested potential franchisees to learn more at https://www.saunahouse.com/pages/franchise
"Sauna House aims to be the largest communal bathing brand in the United States" writes Lachlan. "It is a lofty goal, but I feel that we have the team, brand and mission-driven focus to achieve it." As a 1% for the Planet member, 1% of Sauna House's topline revenue goes to approved environmental non-profits, paid volunteer workdays to provide hands-on support & getting the word out about 1% For the Planet. The company is committed to growing sustainably, while being able to give back to people and the planet.
About Sauna House
Sauna House (www.saunahouse.com) is a community bathhouse focused on sauna and cold water therapy. Founded on it's Hot-Cold-Relax® circuit, Sauna House provides access and education to ancient practices, made accessible and approachable for modern life.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
