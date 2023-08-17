Ashland Greene Ranks No. 145 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Shakti C'Ganti, Ashland Greene's Founder and CEO, remarked, "We are incredibly honored to rank amongst the country's most dynamic and high-growth businesses. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team, loyal investors, and the vibrant communities we serve." Tweet this

Shakti C'Ganti, Ashland Greene's Founder and CEO, remarked, "We are incredibly honored to rank amongst the country's most dynamic and high-growth businesses. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team, loyal investors, and the vibrant communities we serve. Our local focus and commitment to sustainable value creation have allowed us to deliver significant returns, and we look forward to building on this momentum."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Ashland Greene's rise is not just about financial growth; it's about investing in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, enriching communities, and creating value at every touchpoint. We see our place on the Inc. 5000 as an endorsement of our unique approach and a challenge to continue exceeding expectations," said Tyler McWilliams, Chief Operations Officer at Ashland Greene.

Ashland Greene is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based, vertically integrated multifamily investment firm founded in 2017. With a core mission of balancing the needs of residents, investors, employees, and communities, the firm specializes in transforming undervalued properties into thriving communities. The local focus and commitment to trustworthiness have allowed Ashland Greene to transact on 6,700 units, delivering $57M to investors, with a total transaction value of $1.1B. Through long-term relationships and a keen sense of social responsibility, Ashland Greene creates a unique investment experience, aiming for exceptional returns, while positively impacting lives and communities. For more information, visit https://ashlandgreenecapital.com

