Ashland Healing Center, the first and only black-owned legal provider of Psilocybin Treatment, Draws Interest from Across the Nation.

In Oregon, psilocybin, a naturally occurring substance found in many mushrooms, has been legalized for therapeutic use. The Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board's rapid review recommendations underscore the growing recognition of psilocybin's potential. Studies from top universities and research institutions such as John Hopkins, UC Davis, Yale, and NYU have demonstrated the effectiveness of psilocybin-assisted therapy.

One study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology showed significant and lasting reductions in PTSD symptoms in veterans undergoing psilocybin-assisted therapy. Another study, a randomized, double-blind trial published in the same journal, found that a single dose of psilocybin reduced depression and anxiety in patients with life-threatening cancer, with effects sustained for up to six months. A study published in JAMA Psychiatry showed that psilocybin, when combined with psychotherapy, was more effective than a placebo in reducing depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder.

Laurie Thompson shares, "Psilocybin provides both medical and metaphysical/spiritual benefits. The results our clients experience are incredible. I've witnessed depression becoming love, relief from migraine headaches, spiritual experiences, release of intergenerational trauma, and physical healing. We are honored to offer these services and have served clients from across the nation. Ashland, Oregon, is accessible via the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport (code MFR)."

About Ashland Healing Center: Ashland Healing Center is a leading provider of psychedelic-assisted treatments in Ashland, Oregon. Rooted in results and grounded in research, the center offers psilocybin experiences for personal transformation to help individuals overcome mental health challenges and achieve holistic wellness.

