Ashlar-Vellum Launches Xenon CAD on the Apple Mac App Store

Optimized for Apple devices, Xenon CAD runs natively on both Apple Silicon and Intel-based Macs through Universal Binary support. It brings Ashlar-Vellum's signature Vellum® experience — often referred to by users as "Vellumness" — to professional 3D design, offering intelligent tools that anticipate the designer's intent while maintaining full control and precision. A powerful Design Explorer history tree ensures that changes propagate automatically through models and drawing sheets, making iteration fast and painless.

Professional Design Without Unnecessary Complexity

Xenon CAD is designed for modern, flexible workflows and highly customized, one-off products. Users can freely explore ideas in 2D or 3D, experiment rapidly, refine designs collaboratively, and prepare accurate manufacturing documentation — all within a single, cohesive environment.

Xenon CAD is ideal for:

Mechanical engineering and product design

Custom manufacturing and prototyping

Furniture, consumer products, and industrial equipment

Detailed 3D modeling and precise 2D manufacturing drawings

Mechanical engineers, industrial designers, product developers, manufacturers, and makers across industries rely on Xenon CAD to move from concept to production faster and more intuitively.

Seamless File Compatibility

Xenon CAD supports a wide range of professional file formats:

Import & Export: STEP, IGES, SAT, 3DM, DWG, DXF, STL, AI, PNG, PDF, and more

Fully compatible with Cobalt™, Argon™, and Lithium™ CAD files

Compatible with Ashlar-Vellum's Graphite VC6 file format

Xenon CAD files (*.XE) can be viewed, printed, and exported using Cobalt Share, a free file viewer, available on the Mac App Store, that makes it easy to share designs with clients, collaborators, and manufacturing partners.

Availability & Pricing

Xenon CAD is available for free download from the Apple Mac App Store. The free version allows users to explore and evaluate the software, while saving, exporting, and printing are unlocked through subscription. Flexible subscription options include weekly, monthly, and annual plans, with the weekly option offering an ideal, cost-effective choice for short-term or single-project needs without committing to a monthly subscription.

Key Features

Professional 3D solid, surface, and wireframe modeling

History-based, fully associative design workflow

Precision drafting and manufacturing documentation tools

Stores all project data locally on your device, with optional iCloud sync

Supports macOS Monterey (12) and higher

Free download with subscription to unlock full functionality

"Xenon CAD delivers professional 3D modeling power without unnecessary complexity," said Robert Bou, president of Ashlar-Vellum. "It's designed to feel natural and responsive, helping engineers and designers focus on creativity, iteration, and precision rather than fighting their tools."

For more information about Xenon CAD, visit https://ashlar-vellum.com or download it today from the Apple Mac App Store.

About Ashlar-Vellum

Founded in 1988, Ashlar-Vellum is the leading provider of precision CAD and 3D modeling software that automates and simplifies the design process for drafting, design, and engineering professionals on both Macintosh and Windows platforms. Ashlar-Vellum's unique Organic Workflow™ featuring their renowned Vellum® user interface and powerful toolsets have earned the loyalty of innovators around the world. Ashlar-Vellum operates from its headquarters in Austin, Texas with our development team and administrative support in Ukraine and around the world.

To learn more call +1 800 877-2745 or visit www.ashlar.com.

Contact: Ashlar-Vellum, +1 512 250-2186 x1, [email protected]

Media Contact

Linda Minton, Vellum Invst PA, LLC dba Ashlar-Vellum, 1 8008772745 1, [email protected], https://ashlar-vellum.com

SOURCE Vellum Invst PA, LLC dba Ashlar-Vellum