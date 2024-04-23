Ashlee Davidson joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"A solutions-focused communications executive, Ashlee is an enthusiastic advocate for our military families who shares our unwavering commitment to helping this very deserving group of our fellow citizens," said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

"I am thrilled to welcome Ashlee to our very talented board of directors," said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. "Universally recognized as a solutions-focused communications executive, Ashlee is an enthusiastic advocate for our military families who shares our unwavering commitment to helping this very deserving group of our fellow citizens in their time of need for all they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need."

"I am excited to be a part of Operation Homefront's important work to help our military families overcome financial hardships and difficult times," said Davidson. "I believe deeply that secure military families make their communities stronger, and in turn, make America stronger."

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Davidson will provide insight to an organization that has delivered $47 million in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I am delighted to welcome Ashlee to Operation Homefront," said Uli Correa, chair of Operation Homefront's board of directors. "She is a confident, passionate and authentic leader and we look forward to working with her to continue building strong military families so they can have a real opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities – OUR COMMUNITIES – they have worked so hard to protect."

Davidson's career launched with Sikorsky Aircraft, and she advanced to become a trusted, strategic communications expert. From there, Davidson joined L3Harris, overseeing strategic customer engagement and internal and executive communications to help advance the company's end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Davidson returned to Lockheed Martin five years ago and now manages a team that oversees employee, media, community relations, and visual communications, and serves as a strategic advisor to the Missiles & Fire Control president and senior leadership team. She has successfully hosted several distinguished VIP events, one of which welcomed President Joe Biden.

Davidson has a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University, a Master of Arts in business communications from Quinnipiac University, a Master of Arts in organizational leadership from Capella University, and an executive MBA certificate from Darden University. She lives by the values of faith, family, friendships and fitness, and currently resides with her family in Dallas, Texas.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

