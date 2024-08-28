Ashley Breunich Named Chief Marketing Officer for William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Marketing leader brings 12 years of real estate expertise across the Northeast and West Coast

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, the premier real estate firm serving Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, today announced the promotion of Ashley Breunich to Chief Marketing Officer. Breunich, who previously served as Vice President of Marketing, brings 12 years of real estate marketing expertise to her new role.

Breunich's promotion is a result of her efforts in significantly boosting brand awareness and listing visibility, along with her vital role in the company's growth over the past four years. Her contributions have included enhancing the company's social media presence, leading significant marketing campaigns and spearheading the "Mega Open House," the most highly trafficked open house event in the firm's history.

Under Breunich's leadership, the company's social media presence has flourished, with follower counts now exceeding 200,000, marking a 264% increase since the start of her tenure. The innovative use of video on social media, including property showcase Reels, garnered over 8 million views and 470,000 engagements in 2023, with top-performing content reaching millions of potential buyers across platforms.

"Ashley joined us at the start of the pandemic, after spending eight years in key marketing roles with Sotheby's International Realty® affiliates on the West Coast," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "From day one, she transformed our marketing department and has developed it into the strongest in our company's history. Her work ethic and commitment to getting the job done are second to none."

Prior, Breunich held marketing positions with Sotheby's International Realty companies in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area, accumulating invaluable experience that has contributed to her success in the Northeast markets.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Breunich will continue to lead the company's marketing initiatives, expanding the firm's digital footprint and developing forward-thinking strategies to support the company's growth objectives.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

Media Contact

Andrew Wood, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, 203-644-1938, [email protected], williampitt.com

SOURCE William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty