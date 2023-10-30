Ashley J. Valdes, Esq. Joins Eckell Sparks' Family Law Department

Attorney Ashley J. Valdes, Esq. has joined the firm of Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander, P.C., where she will exclusively practice family law.

MEDIA, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A native of the Greater Philadelphia area, Ms. Valdes is an experienced negotiator and litigator, representing clients in various family law matters, including divorce, child custody, support, abuse protections, and equitable distribution. She is a zealous advocate who always tries to avoid unnecessary litigation for her clients.

Ms. Valdes has also been named to Delaware County Daily Times Best Lawyers and Mainline Today Top Lawyers (2022). Her tenacity, experience, and skills will greatly benefit the Eckell Sparks team.

Ms. Valdes graduated from law school in Florida. She is an active member of the Delaware County Bar Associations' Family Law Section and the Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court, where she serves as a Designated County Contact for Delaware County.

Ms. Valdes currently resides in Delaware County with her husband, two sons, and her rescue dog. She is an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoys traveling, listening to podcasts, and spending time with her family whenever possible.

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander, P.C. is a multi-practice law firm that has been serving the Delaware County area since 1964. To learn more, call 610-565-3701 or visit www.eckellsparks.com. The firm is located in Media and West Chester, Pennsylvania and serves clients throughout the surrounding areas.

