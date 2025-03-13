Ashley Levi, Esq. Elected as OCA Representative for New York, and Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon & Levi, P.C. Named Eminent Domain Law Firm of the Year

Ashley will make a great OCA representative. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to protect the rights of property owners in New York, and we look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients. Post this

"I am honored to be elected to serve as the OCA's New York representative," said Ashley Levi. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues across the country to continue advocating for property owners in eminent domain matters, ensuring they receive the fair treatment they deserve."

Joshua Rikon, partner and President of Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon & Levi, P.C., expressed confidence in Levi's ability to excel in this important position. "Ashley will make a great OCA representative," said Rikon. "She has all of the characteristics of a great attorney. She has significant knowledge and experience, a proven track record of obtaining favorable outcomes for her clients, very strong communication skills, is extremely trustworthy, approachable, and an outstanding negotiator."

In addition to Levi's election, Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon & Levi, P.C. has been named Eminent Domain Law Firm of the Year in New York by Corporate INTL, a prestigious international publication that recognizes excellence in the legal field. This nomination highlights the firm's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal representation in eminent domain matters and its strong reputation within the industry.

"This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Rikon. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to protect the rights of property owners in New York, and we look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

For more information about Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon & Levi, P.C. visit www.grrlpc.com.

