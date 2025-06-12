ASI Broadens Its Presence in Utah With the Addition of Greater Salt Lake City Office in Lehi

"Since this time last year, ASI staff is 2x greater than in 2024, and we are not slowing down. There's a full-court press to hire the best and brightest to support ASI's drive to overcome customer challenges with autonomy and robotics", states ASI CEO Mel Torrie. Post this

"We specifically chose a WeWork property in Lehi to elevate our presence in Salt Lake City. The advanced solutions we design for automating fleets of off-road vehicles are high quality and exceptionally specialized. We require an office matching this caliber of work", adds Mr. Torrie. "Adding Lehi better serves ASI's global clientele while placing us at the center of Utah's emerging tech hub, Silicon Slopes. The celebratory ribbon cutting represents a strategic step forward for our team, partners, and commitment to leading the way in AI-centric autonomous technology. It's also a milestone moment of collective team pride underscoring the strides we've made together in our 25-year history as a company."

About Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative safety robotic hardware and software makes any fleet, large and small, entirely autonomous. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI's 100-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Alice DiSanto, ASI, 914-582-8464, [email protected], https://asirobots.com/

SOURCE ASI