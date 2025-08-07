ASI Expands Into Texas With an Additional Location in Dallas-Fort Worth Metro

"We don't burn people out—we build them up. Our goal is to create a workplace where people would still choose to show up on Monday, even if they financially didn't have to." - ASI CEO Mel Torrie Post this

On hand to welcome ASI was the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. Chamber representative Ben Robertson said, "It is the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce's great pleasure to welcome this brand-new member to our community. We are so excited about what ASI is doing here. The Chamber is here to help ASI in any way to succeed and continue to bring opportunities for career and growth to Fort Worth."

ASI's new location is within Hillwood's 27,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use development, AllianceTexas. Hillwood Commons I, located at 9800 Hillwood Parkway, is a three-story Class A office building at Alliance Town Center, a 900-acre vibrant master-planned community anchored by a robust medical district, major retailers, and high-quality, upscale living options in north Fort Worth. "We're proud to welcome ASI to AllianceTexas, where innovation and infrastructure come together to accelerate growth," said Steve Aldrich, senior vice president at Hillwood. "Their expansion into Fort Worth reflects the region's momentum as a hub for advanced technology and logistics—and we're excited to support their continued success."

The ASI ribbon cutting employed the services of area businesses. Catering was done by Fort Worth's Reata. Staging was provided by Rental Stops in Grand Prairie. Music came by way of the talented saxophonist Sylvester Jones of Vintage Perspective Entertainment in Dallas-Fort Worth.

About Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative safety robotic hardware and software makes any fleet, large and small, entirely autonomous. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI's 100-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Alice DiSanto, ASI, 9145828464, [email protected], https://asirobots.com/

SOURCE ASI