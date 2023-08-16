ASI Mining Receives Order From Roy Hill for 18 Hitachi EH4000 Autonomous Haul Truck Conversion Kits

"The receipt of this expansion order from Roy Hill signals their continued commitment to OEM agnostic autonomy and their continued trust in ASI Mining and Epiroc." - Diederik Lugtigheid, President of ASI Mining. Tweet this

The EH4000 fleet is being added to expand production capacity at Roy Hill's mining operations. These new trucks will join an existing fleet of Caterpillar 793F (models SSP and CMD) and Hitachi EH5000 haul trucks, in the process of being converted to autonomous trucks at the site.

The AHS project at Roy Hill commenced its fleet expansion phase in January 2023, following completion of a two year validation period. It is anticipated all 96 of Roy Hill's trucks will be fitted out by the end of 2024.

ASI Mining's Mobius AHS has been operating successfully 24/7 in a dedicated autonomous operating zone (AOZ) since July 2021, with Roy Hill achieving performance targets with a smaller fleet of 793Fs and EH5000 haul trucks.

"The receipt of this expansion order from Roy Hill signals their continued commitment to OEM agnostic autonomy and their continued trust in ASI Mining and Epiroc," said Diederik Lugtigheid, President of ASI Mining.

About ASI Mining / ASI:

ASI Mining is partially owned by Epiroc, which acquired 34% of the company in 2018. ASI Mining is recognized for its products and solutions in robotics and autonomous vehicle technology including autonomous haulage, semi-autonomous blasting, drilling, dozing, loading and other applications. In addition to providing solutions for some of the world's largest mining corporations, ASI Mining is also an automation partner for several global mining vehicle manufacturers. ASI Mining's majority parent (66% shareholder), Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) is a world leader in industrial vehicle automation. ASI serves clients across the world in the mining, agriculture, automotive, government, and manufacturing industries with remote control, teleoperation, and fully automated solutions from its headquarters and 100-acre proving ground in northern Utah. Learn more at http://www.asirobots.com.

Media Contact

Drew Larsen, ASI Mining, 1-435-755-2980, [email protected], asirobots.com/mining

