ASI Shifts Strategy to Accelerate Growth in Off-Road Markets, Exits Automotive Sector to Focus on Scalable Automation Solutions

PETERSBORO, Utah , Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), a global leader in large fleet autonomy, today announced the transition of its Automotive team from OEM proving ground automation to supporting ASI's agriculture, construction, landscaping, and logistics product lines. Capital from the recent divestiture of ASI Mining is enabling a step change in customer deployments, and the automotive team's skill set of simulation, test automation, and tool development is ideally suited to help.