ASI Showcases Non-Stop 24-Hour Autonomous Farming for Agriculture at FIRA USA 2025

October 21-23 Event Features Full Fleet Brand Agnostic Autonomy to Offset Labor Shortages and Optimize Productivity for Future Farming
MENDON, Utah, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), the worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation and developer of the Mobius® autonomous fleet management system, will be attending FIRA USA 2025, which takes place at the Yolo County Fair in Woodland, CA. The event brings together 2,500+ leaders from across the agricultural robotics sector for three days of insightful discussions and networking beginning on October 21st. ASI will be in Booth 38 showcasing non-stop 24-hour autonomous farming with its Mobius for Tractors. This system optimizes tillage operations by automating a large fleet of tractors through a safe, after-market application of robotics for your site operations.
"ASI has been transforming farming with autonomy for 25 years. Over the last two years of attending FIRA USA, ASI has had great success meeting with potential prospects and partners, like Agricef and Balanced Engineering, with whom we are currently working in Brazil", shares ASI's Ag Product Manager, Bret Turpin. "As ASI moves forward with automation innovations targeting agriculture, we are genuinely excited about helping the industry manage fleets of farming vehicles in a brand-agnostic way. With ASI, there is no need to replace what you currently have. Our Mobius will transform your assets into fully functioning autonomous machines to offset the challenges of labor shortages and productivity shortfalls."
Those attending FIRA USA 2025 can set a meeting with ASI's Bret Turpin or Kevin Cobb. Email either [email protected] or [email protected] to block time.
About Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative safety robotic hardware and software makes any fleet, large and small, entirely autonomous. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI's 100-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.
