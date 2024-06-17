Asian and Pacific Islander American Scholars (APIA Scholars) Congratulates the Class of 2024 and Extends Gratitude to Our Donors

APIA Scholars President and Executive Director Dr. Noël S. Harmon shared, "We are immensely proud of the Class of 2024. Their perseverance and resilience have not only led to their individual achievements, but also positioned them as leaders who will impact the AANHPI community and our country." Post this

In addition to celebrating the achievements of the graduating class, APIA Scholars also extend its sincerest gratitude to the top donors whose generous contributions have played a pivotal role in advancing our work in lowering financial barriers to those most in need through scholarships, research and policy, and student success initiatives. Below please find a special acknowledgement to our top 3 levels of donors.

Special Donor Acknowledgements

Legacy:

Macy's

McDonald's

United Health Foundation

Premier:

Toyota Motors North America

The Coca-Cola Foundation

Wells Fargo

Champion:

Danaher Corporation

Synchrony Foundation

Walmart Foundation

The Walt Disney Company

Full list of donors can be found on https://apiascholars.org/about/partners/

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars (Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars) is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students. We celebrate our community of students whose unique stories, rich cultures, and diverse perspectives equip them to be the leaders of tomorrow. Through scholarships, higher education research and policy, and institutional partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower a diverse community of 25 million strong and growing.

For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

