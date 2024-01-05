Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars Announces Interim Board Chair and Interim Board Vice-Chair

APIA Scholars Announces Jeff Luong Succeeds Aimée Meher-Homji as Board Chair and Nancy Lee Succeeds Gene Chasin as Vice-Chair

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars (APIA Scholars), the nation's largest organization dedicated to AAPI higher education success through scholarships, programs, and research and advocacy for AAPI students, announces Jeff Luong, Vice President of Network Engineering at AT&T, as the Interim Chair of the Board of Directors and Nancy Lee, Executive Vice President, International Business Operations and Chief of Staff to the CEO, at The Walt Disney Company as the Interim Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors. Both will serve through December 31, 2024 and will lead a 19-member all-volunteer Board of Directors committed to eliminating financial barriers to student success.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our organization as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. I'm deeply grateful to Aimée and Gene for their service over the years. Although they have decided to step down from their positions, we are happy that they are both staying as Members of the Board," said Dr. Noel S. Harmon, President and Executive Director of APIA Scholars. "Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Jeff and Nancy's leadership. They bring a wealth of professional success and strategic vision to our organization, which will be critical to our ability to scale and meet the changing needs of our community in this post-pandemic and post-affirmative action world."

Jeff Luong is Vice President, Network Engineering at AT&T, and leads AT&T's global core infrastructure for transport, Internet Protocol data and mobility. He has held numerous leadership positions leading large construction and engineering teams, introducing new technologies, and working with government entities to close the digital divide. As a first-generation immigrant, Jeff has a passion for working with the Asian community. He also serves on the board of Wescom Credit Union, a $6B financial institution with 24 branches and over 200,000 members throughout Southern California.

Nancy Lee is the Executive Vice President, International Business Operations and Chief of Staff to Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. Nancy serves as Regent of the University of California. She also serves on the board of directors of National Geographic Partners, as well as the Georgetown University Law Center Alumni Board.

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars (APIA Scholars) is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students. Through scholarships, higher education research and policy, student programs, and institutional partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower a diverse community of 25 million strong and growing.

For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Wong, APIA Scholars, 1 (202) 986-6892 119, [email protected], apiascholars.org

SOURCE APIA Scholars