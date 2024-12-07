Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars (APIA Scholars) Congratulates Congresswoman Grace Meng as the new Chair of CAPAC

APIA Scholars extends its congratulations to all newly elected CAPAC leadership roles including First Vice Chair-Elect Congressman Mark Takano, Second Vice Chair-Elect Congresswoman Jill Tokuda, Whip-Elect Congressman Ami Bera, and Freshman Representative-Elect Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam. APIA Scholars is grateful for the longtime support from Chair Emerita Congresswoman Judy Chu and looks forward to collaborating under Congresswoman Meng's leadership to advance opportunities for AANHPI communities nationwide.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APIA Scholars congratulates Congresswoman Grace Meng on her election as the 7th Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC). As a trailblazer and the first Asian American Congressmember from New York, Congresswoman Meng has been a tireless advocate for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community and a staunch supporter of APIA Scholars' mission to empower students through education.

"Congresswoman Meng's election as CAPAC Chair is a remarkable milestone for the AANHPI community," said Dr. Noël S. Harmon, President and Executive Director of APIA Scholars. "Her leadership will undoubtedly drive critical issues to the forefront of national policy while inspiring the next generation of leaders. We are grateful for her unwavering commitment to our community and to her support over the years to APIA Scholars."

CAPAC, founded in 1994 alongside the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) by Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, has been instrumental in championing AANHPI representation and well-being. Congresswoman Meng succeeds Congresswoman Judy Chu, who will continue as Chair Emerita.

APIA Scholars extends its congratulations to all newly elected CAPAC leadership roles including First Vice Chair-Elect Congressman Mark Takano, Second Vice Chair-Elect Congresswoman Jill Tokuda, Whip-Elect Congressman Ami Bera, and Freshman Representative-Elect Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam. APIA Scholars is grateful for the longtime support from Chair Emerita Congresswoman Judy Chu and looks forward to collaborating under Congresswoman Meng's leadership to advance opportunities for AANHPI communities nationwide.

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars (APIA Scholars) is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students. Through scholarships, higher education research and policy, student programs, and institutional partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower a diverse community of 25 million strong and growing.

For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit www.apiascholars.org.

CONTACT

Wendy Wong

VP of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

Media Contact

Wendy Wong, APIA Scholars, 1 (202)986-6892 119, [email protected], apiascholars.org

