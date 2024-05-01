Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars Celebrates its 20th Anniversary of Scholarships, Student Support, Research & Advocacy Work

Asian Pacific Islander Scholars (APIA Scholars) today announced the celebration of its 20th Anniversary with their upcoming 20th Anniversary Event, scheduled to take place at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles on May 22, 2024. Post this

The 20th Anniversary event promises to be an evening of celebration, engagement, and connection, curated to showcase the rich tapestry of AANHPI cultures. This experience will feature diverse cuisines, craft beverages, interactive experiences, and talent, including a performance by Latin Grammy award-winning DJ and producer, Spencer Ludwig. Highlighting the event will be keynote speaker Charles Yu, acclaimed author of the National Book Award-winning Interior Chinatown, soon to be adapted into a Hulu series starring Jimmy O Yang and Ronnie Chieng.

Charles Yu brings a wealth of knowledge to the stage, having been nominated for two Writers Guild of America awards for his work on HBO's Westworld and contributing to shows on FX, AMC, Facebook Watch, and Adult Swim. His writing has appeared in publications like The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Wired, and Time. Beyond his literary and achievements, Charles is dedicated to nurturing young talent through initiatives like the Betty L. and Jin C. Yu Creative Writing Prizes for Students, in collaboration with TaiwaneseAmerican.org.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://secure.givelively.org/event/apia-scholars/20th-anniversary-emerald-event-ticket

The APIA Scholars 20th Anniversary Emerald Event is made possible through the generous support of partners, including Target, Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, Toyota, Macy's, Disney, AT&T, Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Native Forward Scholars Fund, Asian Community Development Council and Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation.

