ASI's Scythe Acquisition Amplifies Autonomous Off-road Vehicle Leadership

"Scythe's experience fielding nationwide deployments and its best-in-class account management program will help ASI's growth and great customer service in our other verticals." - Mel Torrie, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. CEO Post this

"ASI has over 25 years of deploying autonomy where reliability and safety aren't just features but requirements," said ASI CEO Mel Torrie, "Scythe's AI technology will play a critical role in helping us develop the next generation of autonomous equipment across diverse industrial sectors. Equally important, the team at Scythe maintains a culture in sync with ASI – one that puts people first and strives to develop them – bringing a fresh perspective to our pursuit of those ambitions. Scythe's experience fielding nationwide deployments and its best-in-class account management program will help ASI's growth and great customer service in our other verticals."

Scythe, located in Longmont, CO, was founded in 2018 with the mission to build the tools needed to more sustainably care for our outdoor spaces. Its electric, autonomous commercial mower, Scythe M.52, achieved its highest productivity yet in 2025, mowing nearly 2 billion square feet for dozens of customers across 30 states. Scythe and its team will continue to operate as an equipment brand within ASI Landscaping, while Scythe leadership will assume roles within ASI to facilitate technology integration and accelerate both commercial visions. ASI will maintain Scythe's Longmont office alongside its growing footprint in Utah and Texas.

About Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed the Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative, proprietary robotic hardware and software make any fleet, large and small, operate autonomously. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere and continues to rapidly scale. Homebase is ASI's 150-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.

About Scythe Robotics

Scythe Robotics provides the commercial landscape industry with powerful commercial-grade, all-electric autonomous equipment solutions for more sustainably maintaining outdoor environments. Scythe's first commercial mower, M.52, has the most advanced autonomy technology on the market and hit its highest levels of productivity yet in 2025, mowing nearly 2 billion square feet with dozens of customers across 30 states. Scythe Robotics is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. Find out more at scytherobotics.com.

Media Contact

Alice DiSanto, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., 914-582-8464, [email protected], https://asirobots.com/

SOURCE Autonomous Solutions, Inc.