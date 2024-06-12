Asking the Right Questions: How the Patient Perspective Impacts the Success of Rare Disease Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Asking patients and caregivers about the challenges they face and the expectations they have of study participation is critical for designing and executing successful clinical trials. Post this

While clinical trials offer hope for addressing the significant unmet need in rare diseases, rare disease studies must be developed with the patient perspective in mind. Asking patients and caregivers about the challenges they face and the expectations they have of study participation is critical for designing and executing successful clinical trials.

In this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into crucial concepts for rare disease clinical research, including the unique challenges it presents. The expert speakers will focus on methods for building relationships with patients early in the development process, strategies for seeking and incorporating patient feedback to create relevant and feasible study designs and options for enhancing the overall experience of study participation.

Register for this webinar to learn how integrating patient perspectives into rare disease studies can enhance engagement, accelerate enrollment and optimize success.

Join Kris O'Brien, Executive Director Program Strategy, Rare and Pediatric Disease, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK)

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Asking the Right Questions: How the Patient Perspective Impacts the Success of Rare Disease Studies.

