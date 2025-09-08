AskNews Partners with Top Publishers to Serve Booming News Analytics Market

"AskNews helps us reach new audiences in AI, analytics, and research — without ever compromising control, attribution, or integrity," said Basil Maudave, Head of Strategic Partnerships at AFP Post this

Unlike traditional summaries, AskNews' synthetic news index contains all the core facts from the original text, but is also enriched with contextual metadata, such as bias classification, geographical locations, sentiment analysis, source origin and more. In other words, the AskNews product is "LLM-ready"; it paints the exact contextual picture needed for an LLM to do high-stakes reasoning for businesses.

"At a moment when publishers face growing threats from unauthorized scraping and model training, AskNews offers a fair, forward-looking alternative," Caulk said. "We're proving that trusted journalism can power the AI economy without compromising control or integrity."

Notably, the AskNews Publisher platform gives media organizations a new monetization channel in the emerging AI economy. Through a pay-per-surface royalty model, publishers receive 50% of platform revenue whenever their content surfaces in AskNews systems. With transparent usage analytics, guaranteed attribution and effortless onboarding, AskNews ensures that publishers maintain control while benefiting financially from the value their reporting creates.

Early partners are already recognizing the benefits of this approach. "AskNews helps us reach new audiences in AI, analytics, and research—without ever compromising control, attribution or integrity," said Basil Maudave, Head of Strategic Partnerships at AFP.

Michael Ellis, President of Newstex, added, "High-quality journalism deserves high-integrity distribution. AskNews offers a forward-looking approach that gives our publishers new opportunities in the AI space without compromising their rights or voice."

As the global news ecosystem adapts to the AI era, AskNews provides a blueprint for responsible, transparent and mutually beneficial partnerships between publishers and technology platforms. By combining context-rich data, respect for intellectual property, and a fair revenue-sharing model, AskNews demonstrates that journalism and AI can grow together—ethically, profitably and at scale.

