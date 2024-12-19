ASKP3 Announces Pledge Program to Encourage Evidence-Based Standards of Care for Ketamine Therapists and Practitioners

Taking the pledge demonstrates a practitioner's commitment to perform the Basics of Administration amidst public concern and debate over the safety of ketamine therapy.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists & Practitioners (ASKP3), the largest society and think tank for ketamine practitioners, has announced today the launch of its Pledge Program, meant to provide practitioners with basic guidelines and standards for the administration of ketamine to treat mental health disorders and pain conditions.

Pledge recipients are required to renew their promise to the Basics of Administration, annually, reinforcing their commitment to uphold the Basics of Administration. Taking the ASKP3 Pledge demonstrates a practitioner's commitment to perform the Basics of Administration.

The ASKP3 Basics of Administration are as follows:

1. ASKP3 serves as a forum to discuss the use of therapeutic ketamine for Non-Anesthetic Indications (KNAI).

ASKP3 serves as a forum to discuss the use of therapeutic Ketamine for Non-Anesthetic Indications (KNAI). KNAI is fundamentally different than the traditional use of ketamine as an anesthetic.

2. We recognize that therapeutic ketamine is being administered by clinicians through different routes of delivery (IV, IM, IN, PO, etc.).

We recognize that therapeutic ketamine is being administered by clinicians through different routes of delivery (IV, IM, IN, PO, etc.). ASKP3 does not endorse any particular route of delivery, however it is important that the combination of delivery and dose do not cross over from KNAI to a level of sedation inappropriate to the provider and clinical setting.

3. Screening and selection of patients for ketamine treatment should be informed by direct research supporting a given use or the rational application of ketamine's mechanism of action towards addressing accepted medical pathophysiology.

Patients should be screened for and have been found to have a condition that is appropriate for ketamine treatment – examples include Unipolar Major Depression, Bipolar Depression, PTSD, OCD, Anxiety, Eating Disorders, Suicidal Ideation, Fibromyalgia, CRPS and other forms of chronic pain.

4. Examination and screening by medical staff before treatment should include documentation of appropriate psychiatric and substance abuse disorder history.

A full history and physical including psychiatric disorders and substance abuse disorders should be completed in the patient's chart. The patient's medications and allergies should also be documented to reduce reasonable risk of medication interaction and side effects.

5. Practitioners should obtain appropriate consent for ketamine treatment documenting risks, benefits and the off-label nature of ketamine for these disorders. Given the off-label nature of ketamine use for these disorders, appropriate consent should be obtained.

6. Practitioners should always make their basic protocol and details of treatment available to the patient upon request.

Practitioners should make their established protocol and details of treatment available to patients and to the community. The use of "secret formulations" and "proprietary blends" runs counter to the concept of evidence-based medicine.

7. Practitioners should document vital signs and any monitoring that may occur during administration, as well as appropriate indicators of patient status upon discharge from the clinic.

The patient's vital signs should be monitored during administration and return to pre-administration values before discharge from the clinic. An appropriately licensed and qualified medical provider should be present during the administration as well.

8. Practitioners should advise patients receiving ketamine that they shall not drive themselves home from their appointment or operate heavy machinery, including automobiles, for 12-hours after infusion.

Patients receiving ketamine therapeutically should not be allowed to drive themselves home from their appointment, or for 12 hours after their infusion.

9. ASKP does not currently support the use of medically unsupervised parenterally administered ketamine unless warranted by extreme circumstances.

We do not support the use of medically unsupervised parenterally administered ketamine except in circumstances where benefits clearly outweigh the risks (e.g., severe hospice pain).

Pledge recipients further agree to uphold best practices in the administration of ketamine as outlined in the ASKP3 Standards. Pledge applicants must complete and submit the Pledge Agreement, annually. There is no cost for ASKP3 members to take the ASKP3 Pledge.

Pledge recipients earn the Annual ASKP3 Pledge Program digital badge and receive a Pledge Certificate (available as a free download).

About ASKP3

The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists, and Practitioners (ASKP3) is a non-profit group of professionals dedicated to the safe clinical use of ketamine for mental health disorders and pain conditions. Formed in 2016, ASKP3 represents a growing membership of over 500 multidisciplinary professionals with a faculty of 35 of the world's top doctors and therapists administering ketamine as a mental health treatment. ASKP3 stands as the sole entity to publish practical and ethical standards for ketamine therapy during its nascent stages.

