ASKP3 publishes first interdisciplinary consensus standards for IV ketamine treatment in the United States

"Absence of standardization has left room for a wide variety of treatment protocols, a lack of consistent outcomes and a decrease in public confidence in the therapy...our goal with these consensus guidelines is to ensure that ketamine's immense value is not overshadowed by its risks." Post this

Informed by systematic and targeted literature reviews, ASKP3 assembled 28 experts across psychiatry, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, nursing, psychology and research to achieve consensus on 73 of 75 clinical recommendations.

Key Takeaways from the Guidelines:

IV ketamine is an established treatment for depressive disorders, with strong evidence supporting its rapid antidepressant effects.





Experts recommend using the minimum effective doses to support therapeutic benefit. A typical induction course consists of approximately 4–6 infusions over 2–4 weeks, initiated at 0.5 mg/kg and titrated based on clinical response. Limited published evidence exists for doses above 1.0 mg/kg.





Proper screening and evaluation is paramount. Treatment should be grounded in comprehensive psychiatric evaluation, including diagnosis, assessment of risk, treatment history, and measurement of symptom severity.





Ketamine should be administered and overseen by licensed medical professionals with expertise in the assessment, diagnosis, and management of individuals with depressive disorders. Treatment personnel should also be able to conduct an appropriate medical assessment and respond to medical risks associated with IV ketamine. However, the guidelines do not recommend limiting ketamine treatment solely to anesthesia-trained clinicians, recognizing the value of multidisciplinary care models.





IV ketamine should be delivered in medical settings capable of appropriate monitoring and emergency response, including surveillance of heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation.





Patient safety requires clear protocols for screening, informed consent, monitoring, documentation, and management of adverse events.





Treatment environments matter. The guidelines emphasize providing care in a private, comfortable, and supportive setting that considers the patient experience.

Sandhya Prashad, president of ASKP3, says: "Standards are urgently needed. Ketamine misuse is up, mail-order ketamine is on the rise, compounding pharmacies are under scrutiny, and multiple deaths have been reported. The evidence supporting IV ketamine as an effective treatment for depression is astoundingly clear, but what has not been clear is a formal consensus and standard of care. This absence of standardization has left room for a wide variety of treatment protocols, a lack of consistent outcomes and a decrease in public confidence in the therapy. IV ketamine treatment is a powerful tool, and our goal with these consensus guidelines is to ensure that ketamine's immense value is not overshadowed by its risks."

About ASKP3

The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists, and Practitioners (ASKP3) is the largest nonprofit association and think tank dedicated to the safe clinical use of ketamine for mental health disorders and pain conditions. Formed in 2016, ASKP3 represents a growing membership of over 400 multidisciplinary professionals.

Media Contact

Teresa Bigelow, ASKP3, 1 6462230402, [email protected]

SOURCE ASKP3