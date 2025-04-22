AskReg, the Food Industry's First AI-Powered Regulatory Assistant, Now Available for Online Purchase

"We know how overwhelming compliance can feel, so we set out to create a solution that puts the answers our customers need at their fingertips." - Todd Dolinsky, Chief Product Officer, Trustwell Post this

From recipe formulation and packaging requirements to traceability rules and certification requirements, subscribers can ask questions in natural language and receive responses backed by official citations, saving hours of manual research and helping teams stay ahead of regulatory change.

"At Trustwell, we understand the daily challenges food companies face when navigating complex regulations," said Todd Dolinsky, Chief Product Officer at Trustwell. "We know how overwhelming compliance can feel, so we set out to create a solution that puts the answers our customers need at their fingertips. We're dedicated to developing technology that transforms the food supply chain, and we believe that AskReg will help our customers feel confident in their compliance efforts."

Why AskReg is Unique:

Multiple Market Support: AskReg is trained on information from regulatory authorities in the US, UK, EU, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada





Instant Regulatory Guidance: AskReg provides accurate, immediate answers to complex regulatory questions with primary source links





Interactive & Intuitive Experience: Human-readable, content-aware interactions break down complex guidelines into actionable insights in an intuitive interface





Expert-Backed Insights: Developed in collaboration with industry experts, AskReg provides insights that are both practical and actionable





Continuous Updates: The software is regularly updated to reflect the latest regulatory changes, ensuring that businesses have access to current information

As the food industry strives to meet growing demands for transparency from regulators and consumers alike, AskReg will become a powerful tool for achieving compliance across the global food supply chain, making it safer for consumers and more sustainable for the environment.

AskReg is just the latest addition to Trustwell's comprehensive suite of solutions that includes Genesis Foods and FoodLogiQ — technology that's trusted by hundreds of food industry professionals, including those managing compliance in R&D, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, and product labeling roles.

Now, teams of all sizes, from consultants to start-ups to enterprise brands, can access the tool directly, provided at two subscription tiers.

To learn more, visit https://www.trustwell.com/products/askreg/

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only full-scale solution connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling with supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, more than 2,500 food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry.

Media Contact

Lydia Adams, Trustwell, 7378889048, [email protected], www.trustwell.com

