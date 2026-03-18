ASL Acquires SimpleHR to Accelerate HR Software Expansion

ASL acquires SimpleHR, a provider of HR software serving small and mid-sized businesses. The acquisition expands ASL's HR technology portfolio and positions the company for continued growth in the rapidly evolving SMB human capital management market.
TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASL Enterprises Inc. (ASL), a provider of global HR software and professional services, today announced the acquisition of SimpleHR (simplehr.ca), an HR software firm serving small and mid-sized businesses (SMB) since 2005. The transaction expands ASL's HR technology portfolio and strengthens the company's position in the growing SMB market for human capital management (HCM) solutions.
The acquisition comes at a time of rapid growth in the global HR technology sector. Organizations are increasingly investing in digital HR infrastructure as they adapt to remote work, evolving compliance requirements, and the need for integrated payroll and talent management systems. Industry analysts project that the global HCM software market will reach tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue in the coming years.
By bringing SimpleHR into its portfolio, ASL deepens its product capabilities and enhances its ability to support small and medium-sized organizations seeking streamlined HR, payroll, and compliance management solutions. The combined capabilities position ASL to compete more aggressively in North America while supporting the company's broader global expansion strategy.
"HR leaders are under increasing pressure to modernize systems while maintaining compliance and improving employee experience," said the management team at ASL. "SimpleHR has built a strong reputation for delivering intuitive, practical HR solutions for SMBs. Integrating their platform into ASL allows us to scale innovation faster and expand our reach in key small and mid-market growth segments."
SimpleHR's platform is designed to simplify core HR functions, including employee records management, HR administration, and policy tracking. Its focus on usability and compliance support aligns with ASL's strategy of delivering scalable, technology-enabled HR infrastructure backed by professional services expertise.
The acquisition also reflects a broader trend of consolidation across the HR technology industry as providers seek to build more comprehensive platforms. Businesses are increasingly moving away from fragmented HR tools in favor of integrated solutions that combine HR management, payroll, compliance, and workforce analytics in a single system.
"With ASL's infrastructure and professional services strength, we see significant opportunity to accelerate product development and expand market reach," said Tony Brown, Director – Special Projects at SimpleHR.
ASL plans to invest in upgrading and expanding the SimpleHR platform while maintaining the SimpleHR brand. The company will focus on enhancing technology infrastructure, expanding product capabilities, and accelerating innovation to deliver increased value to customers while ensuring continuity and stability for current users.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About ASL
ASL Enterprises Inc. provides global HR software and professional services designed to help organizations modernize and manage their workforce. The company delivers technology-driven human capital management solutions to organizations worldwide. Learn more at aslconsulting.com.
About SimpleHR
SimpleHR is an HR software firm providing on-premises and cloud-based HR management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. The platform simplifies HR administration, employee record management, and compliance processes for growing organizations. Learn more at simplehr.ca.
Media Contact
Tony Brown, SimpleHR/ASL, 1 866-801-7554 200, [email protected], www.simplehr.ca
SOURCE SimpleHR/ASL
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