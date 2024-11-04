ASLA Taps CP Landscape Architect to National Licensure and State Advocacy Committee

Walter Bone, an experienced landscape architect employed at Cuhaci Peterson, was recently appointed to the National Licensure & State Advocacy Committee for the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA).

MAITLAND, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci Peterson is proud to announce that our Walter Bone, RLA ASLA was recently appointed to the National Licensure & State Advocacy Committee for the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA).

Walter's commitment to landscape architecture continues to drive current projects as well as exciting new concepts for the firm, while highlighting his dedication to elevating the landscape architecture profession and reflecting an unwavering commitment to the future of the industry.