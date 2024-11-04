ASLA Taps CP Landscape Architect to National Licensure and State Advocacy Committee

Walter Bone, an experienced landscape architect employed at Cuhaci Peterson, was recently appointed to the National Licensure & State Advocacy Committee for the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA).
MAITLAND, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci Peterson is proud to announce that our Walter Bone, RLA ASLA was recently appointed to the National Licensure & State Advocacy Committee for the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA).
Walter's commitment to landscape architecture continues to drive current projects as well as exciting new concepts for the firm, while highlighting his dedication to elevating the landscape architecture profession and reflecting an unwavering commitment to the future of the industry.
A seasoned professional with a wealth of experience, Walter's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding licensure standards and advocating for policies that support and strengthen the field nationwide. The appointment highlights his passion for creating resilient, sustainable and beautiful spaces that enrich communities and protect the environment.
"This opportunity to engage at the national level with ASLA is thrilling, and I am eager to contribute to our profession's licensure and advocacy efforts," Bone stated. "I look forward to collaborating with talented colleagues and advocating for the value and impact of landscape architecture across the country," he added.
