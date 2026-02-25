ASLAN Celebrates 30 Years of Other-Centered® Transformation

"For 30 years, we've helped people shift from pressure to purpose. The mission has always been straightforward: to elevate the role of a seller from 'repping' a product to representing the customer, leading them to the best solution for their business." Post this

Over the past three decades, that philosophy has been adopted by sales organizations across 47 countries and 17 languages around the world.

"For 30 years, we've helped people shift from pressure to purpose," says Tom Stanfill, CEO and co-founder. "Whether we're equipping regional sales teams or enabling transformation across a global enterprise, the mission has always been straightforward: to elevate the role of a seller from 'repping' a product to representing the customer, leading them to the best solution for their business."

In addition to ASLAN's flagship program, Other-Centered® Selling, advanced programs are offered to equip sellers to prospect, negotiate, and grow and manage strategic accounts. These are supported by the company's leadership development programs and their latest solution, ASLAN+: an AI-powered coaching and enablement platform that equips teams to reinforce skills in the flow of work.

ASLAN+ represents the next evolution in how organizations scale development and drive long-term change through AI-enabled microlearning, role-play simulations, and manager insights that reinforce 22 fundamental and advanced sales capabilities.

ASLAN has been consistently recognized as a Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power and was recently named in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers, Worldwide. Clients have reported significant gains in meetings, engagement, and sales productivity as teams apply Other-Centered disciplines supported by AI-enabled reinforcement.

"Thirty years in, our focus hasn't changed," said co-founder Tab Norris. "We exist to help complex B2B sales organizations remove buyer resistance, build trusted customer relationships, and create durable growth across the accounts that matter most. And as buying grows more complex and AI reshapes how teams sell, that work is only becoming more critical."

To mark the milestone, ASLAN is dedicating the 2026 season of its podcast, Sales with ASLAN, to "30 Truths for 30 Years," in which co-founders Stanfill and Norris reflect on the core principles that have guided the company's work for three decades. Episodes explore topics ranging from buyer receptivity and leadership reinforcement to building trust through problem solving.

About ASLAN Training & Development

ASLAN is a global sales training firm that transforms sales organizations struggling to unlock growth within their accounts. Guided by our Other-Centered® approach, we elevate account management into account growth—to move beyond simply educating and responding to proactively leading customers, shaping solutions, and creating new demand.

Media Contact

Alonso Chehade, ASLAN Training & Development, 1 770-690-9616, [email protected], http://aslantraining.com/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=aslan-30-years

SOURCE ASLAN Training & Development