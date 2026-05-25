ASLAN Named to Selling Power's 2026 Top Sales Training Companies List for 14th Consecutive Year

ASLAN Training & Development has been named to Selling Power's 2026 Top Sales Training Companies list for the 14th consecutive year. This recognition reflects a 30-year commitment to the kind of sales training that actually changes how sellers show up in customer conversations.

ROSWELL, Ga., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASLAN Training & Development has been named to Selling Power's 2026 Top Sales Training Companies list for the 14th consecutive year.

The annual list recognizes sales training companies that equip B2B revenue teams to improve performance, adapt to changing buyer expectations, and build stronger sales organizations.

This year's recognition comes at a time when sales teams are navigating increased buyer skepticism, rapid AI adoption, and a higher bar for relevant, insight-led conversations.

For ASLAN, those shifts reinforce what has guided its work for 30 years: that sales training has to do more than introduce new concepts. It has to change how sellers engage customers in real conversations.

Through customized training programs, Other-Centered® philosophy, and ASLAN+, its AI-powered coaching and enablement platform, ASLAN helps teams build those capabilities before, during, and after formal training. The goal is to help sellers reduce resistance, create receptivity, and serve customers more effectively in the moments that matter most.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains essential to B2B sales success.

"With markets whipsawing and global trade uncertainty creating new headwinds, B2B revenue teams are also navigating rapid change driven by AI: new buyer expectations, faster decision cycles, and a higher bar for insight-led conversations," Gschwandtner said.

"Building a resilient, future-ready sales organization is essential to protect pipeline and sustain growth. Partnering with top sales training companies helps ensure your teams have the skills, coaching, and AI-enabled practices to win in 2026 and beyond."

Companies selected for Selling Power's 2026 list submitted a comprehensive application detailing their training offerings, innovative solutions, and contributions to the sales training marketplace. The evaluation also considered AI impact and integration, client satisfaction, and client feedback.

ASLAN's recognition reinforces its commitment to a core belief: that sales training should change behavior, not just introduce concepts. That means equipping sellers to become Trusted Partners, and giving leaders the coaching tools to make those changes stick across the organization.

About ASLAN Training & Development

ASLAN is a global sales training firm that transforms sales organizations struggling to unlock growth within their accounts. Guided by our Other-Centered® approach, we elevate account management into account growth, to move beyond simply educating and responding to proactively leading customers, shaping solutions, and creating new demand.

About Selling Power

Selling Power is a leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs. Since 1981, Selling Power has provided insights, research, newsletters, and events designed to support sales leaders and revenue organizations. Personal Selling Power, Inc. also produces the Sales Management Digest, Daily Boost of Positivity, and the AI 4 Sales™/Sales 3.0 Digest, and is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference.

Media Contact

Alonso Chehade, ASLAN Training & Development, 1 770-690-9616, [email protected], https://aslantraining.com/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=selling-power

SOURCE ASLAN Training & Development