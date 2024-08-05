ASP Health Inc. Expands Executive Team with its First National Sales Director

Patrick will build a sales team composed of direct representatives and channel partners, enabling our system to provide enhanced patient care in the field of oncology. -- ASP Health EVP and CCO Hari Subramanian, PhD, MBA Post this

"Patrick's proven track record of working with early-stage companies to launch new products through a hybrid sales force, his experience working with pathology and pulmonology customers, and his deep understanding of the cancer diagnostic marketplace, make him perfectly suited to direct the launch of our ROSE PrepTM system," said ASP Health Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Hari Subramanian, PhD, MBA. "Patrick will build a sales team composed of direct representatives and channel partners, enabling our system to provide enhanced patient care in the field of oncology."

"I know this market indication very well and believe there is a significant unmet need that the ROSE Prep™ system will be able to address immediately in the diagnostic space. The scalability of our platform will allow us to meet future market needs, including utilizing machine learning to streamline diagnosis. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to apply my nearly 20 years of experience in medical devices, capital equipment, and diagnostics to lead the US market with our commercialization strategy."

About ASP Health

ASP Health is a private medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative sample preparation technology to enhance and expand cancer diagnosis. ASP Health partners with Planet Innovation, a world-class company known for creating breakthrough products and commercially successful businesses. Its expertise in the research, design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of new products is accelerating our product development and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit asp-health.com.

ROSE is a laboratory test that must be performed in accordance with the mandates of CLIA. The scope of practice for a ROSE service is dependent on the needs of the individual health care environment and best determined by the physicians and health care providers in each unique practice setting. The ASP Device may only be used with the General-Purpose Reagents that are recommended for use with the device. Other reagents can be used after they are independently validated by the users of the ASP Device. Sites are responsible to follow the most current version of the CLIA regulations Part 493.

