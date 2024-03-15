AspenClean Wins Better Homes & Garden's Clean House Awards For The Third Year in a Row

For the third year in a row, AspenClean's plant-based, EWG VERIFIED®, and all-natural cleaning products have been selected as winners of the coveted Clean House Awards presented by Dotdash Meredith's Better Homes & Gardens.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third year in a row, AspenClean's plant-based, EWG VERIFIED®, and all-natural cleaning products have been selected as winners of the coveted Clean House Awards presented by Dotdash Meredith's Better Homes & Gardens.

The iconic magazine's editors selected two AspenClean products – Oxygen Bleach Powder and Stain Remover, and Dish Soap Refill – in honoring new and innovative products and tools that help make cleaning less of a chore.

AspenClean's Oxygen Bleach is a natural laundry booster and stain remover. Packaged in a zero-plastic, compostable container, it leaves clothes whiter and brighter using the natural power of mineral-based ingredients and enzymes. The powder is gentle on the skin and tough on stains, containing no harsh chemicals such as fragrances, dyes, chlorine, or phosphates. Combines with any of AspenClean's eco-friendly detergents for a fresh, clean load of laundry.

The fragrance-free liquid Dish Soap Refill is designed for people with sensitive skin and allergies – it's vegan, baby-safe, pet-friendly, and hypoallergenic. Made from organic ingredients derived from plants and minerals, the dish soap is ideal for washing baby bottles and cleans without leaving any toxic residue, while being gentle on hands. The 64-ounce jug holds enough to fill 3.5 bottles of AspenClean's regular-sized dish soap bottles (530 ml).

"We are so proud to be recognized once again by Better Homes & Gardens and we deeply admire the Clean House Awards' commitment to sustainability in our industry," said AspenClean co-CEO Alicia Sokolowski. "Since day one, our primary goal has been to prioritize health and environmental protection by offering natural alternatives to toxic cleaning supplies. This year's winners -- Oxygen Bleach Powder and Dish Soap Refill -- are two of our customers' favorites and reflect our shared passion for a cleaner, greener future."

AspenClean is on a roll. Last year it won the Clean House Award for Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Pods and in 2022 was the winner of the Best Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Pods.

For this year's awards, Better Homes & Gardens editors reviewed and tested over 100 new products that aim to revolutionize home cleaning and that are effective, easy and safe to use. After washing, wiping, spraying, mopping and vacuuming their way through the candidates, the editors selected 40+ products as the winners of the 2024 Clean House Awards.

The Better Homes & Gardens 2024 Clean House Awards are featured online and in the April issue, available on newsstands March 22nd.

