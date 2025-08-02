Direct booking is no longer just a savvy traveler's move, it's becoming the norm, especially in the luxury space. Post this

AspenVacationRentals.com has reported a sharp increase in direct bookings throughout 2025, a trend driven by Google's new booking interface that showcases verified vacation rentals with direct links to property manager websites. This shift is especially pronounced in the high-end segment, where third-party platform commissions can be substantial.

Unlike third-party platforms, direct booking gives guests access to better rates, personalized concierge services, and properties that aren't always listed elsewhere. Aspen Vacation Rentals, which specializes in elite homes throughout the Aspen area, offers travelers a seamless booking experience backed by local expertise and concierge support.

"We're seeing more travelers who want transparency, control, and a personal connection to their stay," added Feagler. "That's what direct booking offers and it's becoming the new standard in the luxury segment."

With more guests turning to Google Vacation Rentals and avoiding third-party fees, Aspen Vacation Rentals is poised to remain at the forefront of this evolving market.

About Aspen Vacation Rentals

Aspen Vacation Rentals is a luxury vacation rental and property management company based in Aspen, Colorado. The company manages Aspen's most exclusive homes and provides personalized service for guests seeking exceptional mountain experiences.

Learn more or book directly at https://AspenVacationRentals.com

Media Contact

Jamie Feagler, Aspen Vacation Rentals, 1 970-300-2000, [email protected], https://aspenvacationrentals.com

