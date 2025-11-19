ASPG Announces Release of MegaCryption PC V2.3, Featuring Enhanced Cryptographic Capabilities and Centralized Key Management

"This release of MegaCryption PC not only strengthens cryptographic protection but also simplifies integration and management across enterprise environments." Post this

Key enhancements to MegaCryption-PC v2.3 include:

Updated Cryptographic Backend: A strengthened cryptographic framework ensures enhanced security, stability, and compliance with evolving data protection standards.

Support for Elliptic Curve Algorithms: Expanded algorithm support now includes ECDH, ECDSA, Ed25519, cv25519, with NIST and Brainpool elliptic curves, enabling stronger, faster, and more efficient cryptography.

New MegaAPI for Custom Integration: The introduction of MegaAPI allows developers to integrate MegaCryption's robust encryption features directly into custom applications and workflows.

Centralized Key Management: Integration with MegaCryption-PC Administrator enables centralized key management, providing IT administrators with streamlined control and governance over encryption policies and keys.

Enhanced Audit Trail: Improved logging and tracking capabilities offer greater visibility and accountability for all cryptographic operations.

Performance Enhancements and Bug Fixes: Optimizations deliver faster processing, increased reliability, and an improved user experience.

The entire suite of MegaCryption tools for Windows, Linux and z/OS is continually updated with new features and security enhancements. Interested parties can contact the ASPG sales team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at [email protected]. The MegaCryption support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more about the best MegaCryption tool for your environment at www.aspg.com/megacryption.

ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP

Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft, and GSA certifications. For nearly 40 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.

