ASPG, Inc. Announces Release of MegaCryption-PC Administrator, A New Cryptography Administration Tool for Windows Administrators

Megacryption-PC Administrator streamlines cryptography project administration by providing a comprehensive set of tools for configuring policies, managing cryptography keys and certificates, and adding users and groups via Active Directory. By defining a cryptography project as a shared folder within a Windows Server in a Windows Domain, Megacryption-PC Administrator allows organizations to maintain structured cryptographic workflows while ensuring compliance with best security practices.

Designed for flexibility, Megacryption-PC Administrator offers both an interactive menu system and the ability to directly invoke its functions within PowerShell scripts. This ensures administrators can seamlessly integrate cryptography project management into existing automation frameworks, reducing manual effort while maintaining security. Additionally, Megacryption-PC Administrator provides centralized visibility into cryptographic resources, enabling administrators to display project reports, monitor status information, and enforce domain group policy settings with ease.

By integrating seamlessly with MegaCryption-PC, Megacryption-PC Administrator enhances security and efficiency across cryptography projects. It simplifies administrative tasks, strengthens access control through Active Directory, and provides organizations with a centralized approach to managing cryptography resources. With its ability to deploy domain-wide configurations and enforce security policies at scale, Megacryption-PC Administrator is an essential tool for organizations seeking to optimize cryptography operations while maintaining strict security compliance.

The entire suite of MegaCryption tools for Windows, Linux and z/OS is continually updated with new features and security enhancements. Interested parties can contact the ASPG sales team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at [email protected]. The MegaCryption support team is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more about the best MegaCryption tool for your environment at www.aspg.com/megacryption.

ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP

Advanced Software Products Group, Inc. (ASPG) is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft, and GSA certifications. For nearly 40 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.

