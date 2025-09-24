ASPG, Inc. Enhances ReACT with Configurable Passphrase Generator, Delivering Stronger Security and Enhanced User Experience

ReACT's new passphrase generator delivers stronger, more memorable credentials, balancing enterprise security with everyday usability. Post this

Key benefits include:

Configurable security policies – Administrators can define minimum length, numeric and special character requirements on a per-site basis, ensuring flexibility across complex enterprise environments.

Customizable or built-in word banks – Organizations can provide their own approved words or rely on ReACT's curated bank for enhanced randomness and control.

Stronger, memorable credentials – Unlike traditional complex passwords, ReACT's passphrases combine strength and usability, reducing password fatigue and improving compliance adoption.

Examples of generated passphrases include:

Outcast9Waffle@Reviver

Serving8Glamour$Comply

Mushiness#Uncolored6

Catching#Ozone8Vastness

Unlike traditional password rules that often frustrate users, ReACT's passphrase generator creates strong credentials that balance security with usability, alleviating enterprises of the constant pressure of having to improve security while maintaining a seamless user experience.

This early release feature is now available exclusively for existing ReACT clients. The full v7.0 release will be available later this year with additional enhancements and functionality.To learn more about ReACT, visit www.aspg.com/react. The ReACT support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Free trials of the software are also available. To learn more, contact the ASPG sales team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at [email protected]

ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP, INC.

Advanced Software Products Group (ASPG, Inc.) is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft, and GSA certifications. For nearly 40 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.

Media Contact

ASPG Marketing, ASPG, 1 2396391548, [email protected], www.aspg.com

SOURCE ASPG