Asphalt Contractor & Pavement Maintenance Magazines to host IGNITE Construction Summit, an Education and Networking Event for Industry Business Owners & Managers

The IGNITE Construction Summit, which will take place December 6-8, 2023 at the Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida, will kick off with an opening panel discussion, The Future is Now: Industry Trends to Adapt your Business for What's Ahead, that will showcase how contactors are working to confront challenges and skate ahead of the puck to anticipate the future needs of their businesses.

Day two will bring to the stage a keynote address from Adam Smith, motivational speaker, leadership expert & founder of Savage Freedoms, who will discuss a powerful blend of leadership insights, motivational stories and even some personal protection tips.

In addition, attendees will take part in five sessions with industry experts across the asphalt and pavement maintenance fields, and have the opportunity to identify areas within their company that need immediate change. The content will be laser-focused on ways business owners can create positive disruption within their company, leading to a successful future.

"We are extremely excited to bring this unprecedented level of thought leadership to IGNITE attendees," says Jessica Lombardo, Conference Manager, AC Business Media. "Education in the pavement industry is so important at every stage of business growth and these panelists will provide actionable insight that owners and managers can take back to their companies for immediate impact."

Throughout the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend networking receptions with their peers and manufacturers that will allow for continued conversation and next level engagement.

The program will close with a closing keynote address from Ramon Ray, an in-demand motivational speaker, event host & small business owner, who will discuss strategies for business owners to get more attention and build more trust, leading to the growth in business.

Schwandt, who has intimately served the paving and pavement maintenance industries for two decades, believes this program will be game-changing for attendees and sponsors alike.

"IGNITE was designed to really set the tone for business development in 2024 and beyond," Schwandt adds. "Our goal is to provide all who attend with immediate and lasting impacts."

Go to https://www.igniteconstructionsummit.com/ to register, access an Early Bird Rate (ending Sept. 29) and to learn more about this intimate, educational event.

About Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

Published by AC Business Media, Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine is distributed to over 18,000 contractors in the paving, sealcoating, pavement marking, repair, and sweeping segments. The magazine, published eight times yearly, provides "how-to" information to help contractors run their business more profitably and stay up-to-date on the industry trends, technological developments in materials and equipment, and on-the-job techniques that can improve productivity and add to their bottom line. To learn more, or apply for any of our industry award recognition programs, visit: ForConstructionPros.com/pavement-maintenance

About Asphalt Contractor

Published by AC Business Media, Asphalt Contractor is distributed to over 10,000 contractors in three major sectors: paving, preservation, and plants. The magazine, published ten times yearly, provides how-to articles and cutting-edge information on the entire life cycle of asphalt pavements to improve the reader's bottom line and competitiveness. To learn more, or apply for any of our industry award recognition programs, visit: ForConstructionPros.com/asphalt

About AC Business Media

AC Business Media is a leading business-to-business media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.acbusinessmedia.com/

